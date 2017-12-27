Get your laughs at the Holbrooke Hotel

INFO: Call the Holbrooke Hotel at 530-273-1353 for tickets and reservations

WHAT: The Holbrooke Hotel New Years Eve Comedy Extravaganza

On Sunday, the Holbrooke Hotel will host their New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza featuring six comedians.

Headlining the comedy event is Jimmy Earl.

Earl is a regular on Sirius XM Radio, headlines Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, Planet Hollywood, and The Rio. He has appeared at over 70 comedy clubs across the U.S. and he recently returned from touring the Middle East entertaining the troops for the USO.

Also appearing will be award winning comedians Shane Murphy and Bob Fernandez, as well as Nick Larson, Julia Fretwell, and local favorite Ellen Dial.

Tickets and reservations are available at the Holbrooke Hotel. Call 530-273-1353 for tickets and reservations.