Get your laughs at the Holbrooke Hotel
December 27, 2017
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The Holbrooke Hotel New Years Eve Comedy Extravaganza
WHEN: 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: The Holbrooke Hotel, 212 W. Main Street, Grass Valley
INFO: Call the Holbrooke Hotel at 530-273-1353 for tickets and reservations
On Sunday, the Holbrooke Hotel will host their New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza featuring six comedians.
Headlining the comedy event is Jimmy Earl.
Earl is a regular on Sirius XM Radio, headlines Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, Planet Hollywood, and The Rio. He has appeared at over 70 comedy clubs across the U.S. and he recently returned from touring the Middle East entertaining the troops for the USO.
Also appearing will be award winning comedians Shane Murphy and Bob Fernandez, as well as Nick Larson, Julia Fretwell, and local favorite Ellen Dial.
Tickets and reservations are available at the Holbrooke Hotel. Call 530-273-1353 for tickets and reservations.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The Holbrooke Hotel New Years Eve Comedy Extravaganza
WHEN: 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: The Holbrooke Hotel, 212 W. Main Street, Grass Valley
INFO: Call the Holbrooke Hotel at 530-273-1353 for tickets and reservations
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Lefty’s Grill owners opening ‘Fry House’ in Grass Valley
- Alta Sierra party crashers allegedly return with chainsaw
- Suspected burglar ID’ed on video, arrested at Grass Valley McDonald’s
- Grass Valley man arrested after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing police
- A home for the holidays: Nevada County family given a chance after years-long struggle to find housing