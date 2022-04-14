Get your giggles: Comedy Night! returns to Miners Foundry

We could all use a laugh and in that spirit Miners Foundry — along with The BVNKR and Whimsicorp! — will conclude a series of Comedy Nights April 15 at the Foundry in Nevada City.

“April 15 is the last show of our winter/spring Comedy Night! series,” said Michaela King, co-founder of The BVNKR. “If you have been to the last three shows in the series, here is your chance to collect all four.

“It’s like PokemonGo but way more safe and a lot funnier than getting hit by a car. And if you haven’t been yet, it is never too late to start collecting!”

The comedy nights have proven extremely successful, selling out consistently. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

The producers and Miners Foundry would like to remind audiences that while the show welcomes all ages, discretion is advised as some material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

A full no host bar as well as snacks will be available for purchase. Outside food is welcome while glass and alcohol are not.

Please visit the Foundry’s website for updated safety guidelines before purchasing tickets. For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: Comedy Night! presented by The BVNKR and Whimsicorp! WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: April 15. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: $15. Cabaret style seating