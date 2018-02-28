Get your game on

TICKETS: $35, Tickets are available online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org , by phone 530-265-6124, or in person at Music in the Mountains, 530 Searls Ave, Nevada City. Ticketing fees may apply.

The community is invited to partake in Games People Play, a rousing good time that brings together old and new gaming friends to play their favorite card and board games, while enjoying an array of delicious food and drink on Thursday, March 8.

Hosted by the Music in the Mountains Alliance, the organization's volunteer arm, the annual event raises necessary funds for Music in the Mountains' educational programs and classical concerts.

Attendees can bring their own game and their favorite competitors, or choose from a list that includes Scrabble, Blind Trust, Bridge, Hand and Foot, Mahjong, Mexican Train, or Poker, and play with new friends. For those who don't know how to play, no problem, volunteers will be available to teach certain games including Hand and Foot at the designated lesson table.

"Games People Play offers a fun event in beautiful surroundings where new people in our community can meet other likeminded folks and friends can visit with one another," explains Sue LeMarr co-chair of the event.

Attendees will be pampered from the start with a complimentary coffee and tea bar complete with morning munchies to delight the palette. Or guests can indulge in a selection of morning mimosas.

Lunch includes tea sandwiches, salads, desert and a No Host Bar. Enticing gift baskets will be offered for raffle and a silent auction will be held after the luncheon.

"We want everyone to have a wonderful experience with friends while doing something they love," says LeMarr. "It's also a great way to learn more about the organization and experience what the Music in the Mountains Alliance does to support music and music education in our community."

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for complimentary "morning munchies," along with coffee, tea, and a mimosa bar. Games begin at 10 a.m. Tea sandwiches, salads and desserts will be served at 12:30 p.m. There will be a No Host wine and beer bar.

Six "Private Alcoves for Four" are available for you and three of your gaming friends at $200 each. This includes all drinks and food served by your personal server — one of our "Guys in Ties." These items are sold directly through the box office only by calling 530-265-6124.