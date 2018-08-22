Get your dancing shoes ready: Jazz and swing from Earles of Newtown and Royal Jelly Jive

TICKETS: $20/Adv, $25/Door, and are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at Miners Foundry, and in person at BriarPatch Co-op. Standing/Dancing show with limited seating.

WHEN: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. Friday

WHAT: Miners Foundry Cultural Center presents Earles of Newtown and Royal Jelly Jive

Swinging Dixie meets hot jazz, Friday at the Miners Foundry, for a double bill featuring local favorites Earles of Newtown and San Francisco's soulful Royal Jelly Jive.

Earles of Newtown, a nine-piece powerhouse group, will headline the concert. Crafting their tight arrangements of infectious original music around early era Harlem, New Orleans and "Hot" Jazz, along with Texas and Western Swing, the Earles have been shaking dance floors across California.

Their most notable performances include opening for Dr. John and Allen Toussaint as well as March Fourth Marching Band, and headlining Paul Emery and the Foundry's New Year's Eve Bash.

The Earles feature Earle Ford (vocals, brass), Chad Conner Crow (vocals), Jim Trefethen (saxophone), Joe Fajen (trombone), Dave Wilcox (banjo, acoustic guitar), Bob Woods (electric guitar, lap & pedal steel guitar), Brent Leever (piano), Adam Metroka (bass), and Reid Alan Kurks (drums).

Joining the Earles of Newtown is Royal Jelly Jive. Led by dynamic front-woman Lauren Bjelde, the sultry sextet rocks into uncharted musical territories with their infectious blend of modern and throwback sensibilities.

Armed with retro horns, razor-sharp beats, and groovy songs that are near impossible to resist, Royal Jelly Jive have produced two full-length studio albums, headlined sold-out shows across the U.S., and toured tirelessly.

They have shared the stages with Michael Franti and Spearhead, New Orleans legends Rebirth Brass band, as well prominent slots at festivals such as Napa Valley's Bottlerock.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center