Get your country on with Outlaws & Angels at Miners Foundry

Traditional and not so traditional fans of country music will have a boot stompin’ grand time, dancing to the hot sounds of Outlaws and Angels Friday, September 16 at Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

Outlaws and Angels founder and lead guitarist, Bill Lapham who has been part of the Nevada County music scene for many years has put together a solid country band with an increasingly large following.

Lapham is joined by pedal steel aficionado Larry Tracy who comes to Nevada County by way of Austin, Texas and San Francisco and is a heavy hitter in the music industry, along with bassist Mark Skrukrud, rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist, Darin Driscoll, drummer Mark Blackstone, Cherisha Heart St. John playing guitar and vocals, with lead vocalist Allison Green.

The seven-piece musical act delivers, playing some of the best of country music along with a bit of “underground” songs many may not have heard before, but will be sure to seek in the future. The band also plays a few songs that will surprise audience members as they stray from hard core country to a few unexpected tunes, said backup guitarist Darin Driscoll.

“We play traditional country, some outlaw style country – Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings — but then we’ll play some more underground country artists that come out of Nashville that have fantastic music, like Kelsey Waldon, Sunny Sweeney – so some off brand stuff and there are also a couple of surprises in our set that aren’t country music. So, we switch the script a bit,” Driscoll said.

The evening will kick off with professional line dance lessons for the novice as well as for those who may need a tune-up. Live entertainment will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m. with Broken Spoke opening along with Jessica Lynn. Jessica Lynn is a singer/songwriter from Nevada City. A warm and strong voice expressing the love of the land, heartbreak, and love, her music combines a little country, folk, and that good ol’ small town feel to fill your hearts and ears.

The band plays regularly in the Sacramento area and this show is one of the last opportunities to see Outlaws and Angels locally.

“This is going to be our last local show for a while, and we are having a lot of fun,” Driscoll said.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center