Get your brew on!: Beer enthusiasts from the region to sample the best microbreweries in Northern California

WHAT: Music in the Mountains Alliance presents the 29th annual Sierra BrewFest

Music in the Mountains Alliance presents the 29th annual Sierra BrewFest, Saturday, Aug. 25, at the park-like setting of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to a release.

The Sierra BrewFest is best known for bringing together beer enthusiasts from across the region to sample the top microbreweries in Northern California, meet the brew masters, and celebrate under the towering pines of the Fairgrounds.

This year's roster features over 100 hand-crafted and seasonal beers from participating breweries such as Grass Valley Brewing, Three Forks Brewery, Auburn Alehouse, Revision Brewing, FiftyFifty Brewing, Nash's Brewing Co., Strad Meadery, Crispin Cider, ol' Republic Brewing, Belching Beaver, Lagunitas, River City Brewing, Steigl, Shipyard Brewing, Three Mile Brewing, Crooked Lane Brewering, Kona Brewing, Anderson Valley Brewing, Moksa Brewing, 1849 Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Stone Brewing, Boochcraft, Feather Falls Brewing Company, and many more.

This unique tasting experience includes unlimited beer tastings, a Bag-O tournament, and delicious food from local and regional food trucks and restaurants.

New this year is a no-host wine bar for those who prefer wine instead of beer!

Attendees can also enjoy live music from The Cash Prophets, a true to life Johnny Cash Tribute band from Folsom, CA. Honoring the unique Johnny Cash sound, the Cash Prophets centers on The Man in Black; singing songs that began at Sun Records in 1954, all the way through Cash's 50+ year career. They also pay respects to many other country music legends, from Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Paycheck to Merle Haggard and Townes VanZant. All in the style and spirit of Cash himself.

The Sierra BrewFest is one of Music in the Mountains' largest fundraisers for their music education programs.

Music in the Mountains is the largest provider of music education in Nevada County that also includes the Young Composers Project, Carnegie Linkup, Youth Orchestra and much more. These programs touch the lives of 6,000 students and their families throughout the region.

