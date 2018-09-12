Get some Jerry in your life: Bear Tread to play songs inspired by the Grateful Dead at Odd Fellow Lodge in Auburn

INFO: This is a 21 and over show and ID is required. Visit http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com , or call 530-906-7441 for more information

TICKETS: Tickets are $18 in advance, or $20 at the door

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Keep Smilin' Promotions in Auburn is kicking off their fall/winter season in a new but very familiar way.

On Saturday "Bear Tread" will be taking over the Odd Fellows Lodge for a very special evening of music inspired by the Grateful Dead.

While the band name Bear Tread may not be familiar to some, the players likely will be. On lead guitar and vocals is the one and only Dave "A'Bear" Hebert, long time guitarist and front man for Melvin Seals & JGB.

Keyboards features now Northern California favorite Scott Guberman, alumnus and player for the likes of Phil Lesh & Friends.

On bass and vocals from the North East is Greg Koerner, who has played with Dark Star Orchestra, and lead member of Tread Gently (long time band for Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Wellnick), rounding out the band will be some very special guests to be announced.

The show will be the only Saturday night appearance on the West Coast. The historic Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge will make for a very special and unique setting for fans to celebrate and dance the night away.

The lodge is located at the intersection of Highway 49 and the old Lincoln Highway, in a building now over 120 years old. The Odd Fellows will be manning the bars and kitchen, serving up craft beer, cocktails and an assortment of "munchies."

Organizers remind all that this show is an over 21 event, so be sure to bring your ID.

Doors for the show will open around 7 p.m., and music will start as soon as possible after that. Attendees are encouraged to come up to Auburn early, as the Lodge is just a short stroll from Historic Old Town Auburn as well as Downtown Auburn, both areas offering a wide selection of dining, drinking and shopping opportunities.

Tickets for this show can be picked up at Clock Tower Records, Yabobo, Cherry Records, Dimples Records, Tribal Weaver (Auburn) as well as online.

For online tickets and additional information on the show, please visit http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.

Source: Keep Smilin' Promotions.