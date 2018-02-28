Get primal with The Mammals at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $17 members, $20 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: Off Center Stage at The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Indie-roots trailblazers The Mammals roll into Grass Valley for a stop at The Center for the Arts' Off Center Stage on Saturday.

The Mammals are a high-octane Americana quintet from New York's storied Hudson Valley carrying on the work of Pete Seeger & Woody Guthrie with a deep original repertoire, searing American roots sound and a message of hope for humanity.

Founded in 2001 by Seeger's grandson, Tao, second generation fiddler/singer, Ruth Ungar, and multi-instrumental wordsmith, Mike Merenda, the original trio enjoyed a remarkable seven year run that brought them to the largest folk festivals across North America, Australia and Denmark.

They also played at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (with stringband peers Nickel Creek), New York's Carnegie Hall as the special guest of folk legend Arlo Guthrie, and have appeared in the pages of numerous publications lauding their unique "traditional-music-in-combat-boots-sound."

After a considerable break from the project during which time Merenda and Ungar married and started a family, a bi-annual folk festival and a musical duo aptly called, Mike & Ruthy, and Seeger pursuing a solo career before retiring from music all together to start a family of his own, The Mammals returned fronted by Merenda and Ungar in 2017 "stronger than ever" (Folk Alley) with a pair of politically charged singles, "Culture War" and "My Baby Drinks Water," and the announcement of a new album in 2018.

The new album, "Sunshiner," bottles The Mammals' on-stage effervescence and lyrical intellect along with some very beautiful studio magic.

"It's basically 'think, dance, feel'," said Ungar of the repertoire on "Sunshiner." "It's all part of working our way through this tricky chapter of human history."

Opening the show will be Nevada City's Pine Street Ramblers.

The Ramblers draw inspiration from a variety of musical styles, including folk, bluegrass, country and good old-fashion roots rock.

Their high energy sound is a refreshing take on the typical modern string-band; their live show is a raucous powerhouse that deftly showcases their songwriting prowess in the context of foot stompin' good times and remarkable collective instrumental chops.