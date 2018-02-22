Get involved with a State Park — South Yuba River Park Association is looking for volunteers

Volunteer sign-ups : Conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 3 or 10, at Empire Mine State Historic Park, Docent Training Room located at 10791 E Empire St., Grass Valley.

Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, South Yuba River State Park, and Empire Mine State Historic Park are looking for enthusiastic new volunteers. No experience needed. The State Parks are looking for those who enjoy Nevada County's unparalleled scenery, or simply looking for a new hobby, or like-minded people who enjoy nature and history.

Interested volunteers will work special events, donate their time, or demonstrate a tradecraft skill at one of the Nevada County State Parks. They will also help educate people about California, by interpreting each park's unique place in Gold Rush history.

Volunteers can give back by bringing their own special something to the Park, and help support and preserve the local history and natural beauty of Nevada County.

South Yuba River State Park

Enjoy the beautiful Yuba River and the longest single span covered wooden bridge in the world at South Yuba River State Park. Work in the Visitor's Center, give guided hikes about local flora and fauna, or give tours of the historic barn and gas station, and enjoy the serene beauty of the Yuba River that stretches for 40 miles through Nevada County.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to come to the Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bridgeport Visitor's Center in Penn Valley to ask questions.

Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park

Explore the small town of North Bloomfield, and the largest Hydraulic mine at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. Give tours of historic buildings, work the sales center, or teach visitors how to gold pan at this picturesque Park just over 15 miles from Nevada City.

Get more information at the Open House from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the Visitor's Center in historic North Bloomfield.

Empire Mine State Park

Enjoy beautiful grounds, and experience Gold Rush history at one of California's oldest and richest gold mines at Empire Mine State Historic Park. Bring to life characters of Nevada County's past through our Living History program, give tours in historic buildings, or work the sales center at this centrally located Historic Park, just minutes from Grass Valley.

Volunteers are critical to the success of State Parks, and the South Yuba River Park Association is looking forward to working alongside new volunteers. Mandatory one day volunteer training for all three Parks will be held at Empire Mine State Historic Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. consecutive Saturdays, March 3 or 10.

Source: South Yuba River Park Association.