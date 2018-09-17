Get help with Medicare: Two free educational meetings held in Nevada County

This week is National Medicare Education week and Nevada County will be hosting two free meetings on the topic, according to a release.

If you are new to Medicare, or thinking about changing plans and feeling overwhelmed with choices, then this meeting could help.

The meetings are registered as education only events, not for solicitation or sales of any kind. Interested guests are encouraged to join others at one of the two free educational events.

The first event took place at 2 p.m. Monday at Players Pizza, in Penn Valley and the second will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Gold Miners Inn, located at 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

Those who plan to attend will learn the A,B,C & D's of Medicare, supplement plans and advantage plans, what is the difference of said plans and important things they cover and what they don't. The classes will also cover supplement companies and 11 cost saving company differences, Medicare penalties and how to avoid them. Plus, good news about the 2019 changes to Part D — Drug plan coverage, and timelines of how and when to enroll.

The meetings will be conducted by Nevada County resident Bill Anderson.

Recommended Stories For You

Anderson has a unique approach to help bring clarity as you navigate Medicare, start to finish. He is an advisor to over 1,200 Medicare recipients, at no charge, and is certified to present and explain Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans and Medicare Advantage.

Registration is not required, but appreciated, by calling 530-432-7988 or by sending an email to Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com.