Moonalice

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present the psychedelic soul and funky rhythms of Moonalice on June 2 in the Marisa Funk Theater.

The exuberant Bay Area ten-piece, whose members range in age from 35 to 81, delivers a unique brand of psychedelic soul and rock tinged with Americana. But dig a little deeper and you’ll discover an unparalleled history of musicianship, activism, and a band ethos that’s more vital now than ever.