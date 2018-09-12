Get down and get funky: ‘Totally Polyester’ from Off Broadstreet returns to Nevada City

INFO: Visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com/ or call 530-265-8686 for reservations and more information

After a sold-out double run in 2014, one of Off Broadstreet's most popular shows ever, "Totally Polyester" returns to brighten up the fall season, from Friday, Sept. 14, through Oct. 19.

It seems that no one could get enough of the happy and colorful "Polyester Express" mobile show, which seemingly gets funnier and more exciting every time it's performed.

Jed Dixon, Danny McCammon, Andrew Kerr, Kate Haight and Heather Dixon star in this 1970s musical extravaganza centering around a small band of modern day wannabe's who travel the concert circuit in a home-built motor home called "The Polyester Express" to stage uninvited "Tailgate Pre-Shows" in various venues across the state prior to appearances by major talents like The Eagles, Grand Funk Railroad, Air Supply and Emmylou Harris.

Within the presentation of "some of the best songs ever written" lies a story of dreams and camaraderie and a reminder that there was "much more to the 1970s than just disco."

"Totally Polyester" features songs by The Eagles, Crosby Stills & Nash, The Captain & Tennille, The Bee Gees, America, CCR, Fleetwood Mac and a host of others, plus two dozen more number one hits from the era.

There are also "Joke Wall" sequences reminiscent of Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In.

Chris Crockett provides pre-show entertainment starting one hour before show-time.

Source: Off Broadstreet