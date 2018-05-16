Get crafty! — Miners Foundry presents the Nevada City Spring Craft Fair

TICKETS: $4 general admission, children 12 and under free. Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by calling 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry or Briar Patch Co-Op.

Nevada County's premier juried craft fair returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees of the craft fair will find over 60 of the local region's top Etsy vendors, artisans, designers, and do-it-yourself crafters, showcasing their handcrafted, original and repurposed art, clothing, accessories, jewelry, housewares, antiques and more. These crafters have been selected from hundreds of applicants for their innovative, handmade approach to the modern rustic lifestyle that the Nevada City Craft Fair embodies.

This year, the Nevada City Craft Fair has partnered with the First Annual Nevada City Village Market Day to celebrate local arts and crafts, along with local artisans and makers. Attendees can enjoy a day of strolling historical downtown Nevada City while antiquing, bargain hunting, and shopping while enjoying the town's local flavors.

"Nevada City Village Market Day will add to the Craft Fair experience by offering shoppers discounts to a long list of shops and restaurants," said the fair's producer Naomi Cabral. "All the craft fair attendee has to do is show their craft fair bracelet to qualify for discounts."

The first Nevada City Craft Festival was produced in the summer of 2010 by a group of local young crafters, artists and social do-gooders who were inspired by the independent entrepreneurship and creative talents in their community as well as the success of the Renegade Craft Fairs across the U.S. and Europe. The bi-annual event continues to grow and to date has introduced over 12,000 attendees to more than 700 local and regional artists, designers and crafters.

The Nevada City Craft Fair has grown into a destination event that connects emerging makers and artists with a wider audience who appreciate creative, unique and handmade craftsmanship.

"Nevada City just has the coolest vibe. I think people who live here really value independence, creativity, and supporting small, local businesses," said Andie Cunningham, owner of The Kitchenwitch, an organic body care company and a vendor at this year's craft fair. "This fair is curated with that unique demographic in mind, so it really brings together the right audience, and the right makers, which makes for an enjoyable experience for everyone involved! You just don't have that 'perfect storm' in every town, or at every event."

Cunningham participates in over 50 craft fairs a year and a has a weekly spot at a farmer's market in Sacramento, but loves the "open-minded, independent, nature-based and fun" aspect of the Nevada City Craft Fair.

"This market is curated so thoughtfully, that it is truly an inspiring place to spend a day, networking with so many cool small businesses in one place! It's hard to not turn around and spend all my fair earnings on other vendor's items," adds Cunningham.

This year's crop of returning and new vendors will offer an array of spring inspired crafts including local favorite Third Hand Studios; statement jewelry pieces with vintage appeal by Petercat Jewelry; 100 percent organic, handmade, textiles and home décor pieces by Akela Designs; bibs, quilts, and other baby necessities hand sewn from 100 percent organic cotton by Paisley Pandas; rustic woodwork with a modern twist by Art Naturally Speaking; all natural body care products by Mann Made, and many more.

"We have so many new vendors from Nevada County this year, including many artists from Curious Forge," said Cabral. "The talent pool here never ceases to amaze me and the Nevada City Craft Fair is the best place to and meet these talented folks and see their work."

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center