Garden party and open house at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center
Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center will host a garden party and open house from noon to 4 p.m. on July 30, according to a press release.
Community members are invited to wander around the historic building, tour artist studios and visit the Grass Valley Museum, the release states. Festivities will also include demonstrations of ballet, belly dancing, karate and Aikido.
Baked goods will be on sale, as well as raffle tickets for gift baskets, the release states. Participants are asking to bring their own picnic and beverage, according to the release.
Admission is free. St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is located at 410 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit saintjosephsculturalcenter.org or call 530-272-4725.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User