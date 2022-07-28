Garden party and open house at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center

Picnickers enjoy the front lawn at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley. A free open house is scheduled for July 30.

Photo submitted to The Union

Saint Joseph’s Cultural Center will host a garden party and open house from noon to 4 p.m. on July 30, according to a press release.

Community members are invited to wander around the historic building, tour artist studios and visit the Grass Valley Museum, the release states. Festivities will also include demonstrations of ballet, belly dancing, karate and Aikido.

Baked goods will be on sale, as well as raffle tickets for gift baskets, the release states. Participants are asking to bring their own picnic and beverage, according to the release.

Admission is free. St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is located at 410 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit saintjosephsculturalcenter.org or call 530-272-4725.