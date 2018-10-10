Garbage style: Haute Trash returns to the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Thirty years after their first show exhibiting high fashion designs made with all recycled materials, Haute Trash returns to their roots at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Saturday and Sunday, as part of Paul Emery's Nevada City LIVE! concert series, according to a release.

It was 30 years ago that they performed their infamous "8-8-88" show at the oldest continuously running theatre in California. They'll be celebrating this rich history of trash fashion, welcoming designers from all around the country.

Haute Trash is a social commentary satire, as it examines the wastefulness of the American culture and stresses the potential for recycling every day throw away items into one-of-a-kind fashions. The designers of Haute Trash are ecologically-minded artists using fashion as a statement to encourage people to think twice about what they discard.

Haute couture fashion is an art form with many layers: humor, innovation, contingency, nostalgia, performance and practicality.

As opposed to a designer working from a sketch from the imagination, the available local materials most often determine the design element by their very nature. This lends itself to extraordinary styles and a runway extravaganza.

Haute Trash has been a nonprofit since 2006. These shows are a fundraiser to keep the organization moving forward with its mission to spread their environmental message to the broadest possible audience. It is their vision to inspire people of all ages to transform their use of resources. Their goal is to reduce our planetary impact and improve life for all living creatures.

Haute Trash producer Kathi Griffis said, "As people begin to view trash with less tolerance, we will gain the power to create a world in which more consumer items are designed to be waste free. Businesses will function with increased awareness regarding the amount of trash being generated.

"The current worldview of disposable waste will be obliterated through diligence and consistent public exposure to alternatives. Through the ironic and joyful celebration of this art form, Haute Trash uses trash to create extraordinary runway fashions."

Source: Paul Emery's Nevada City LIVE!