Gallery walls come to life at ASiF’s 15th Annual Smallworks Holiday Show

ASiF's 15th Annual Smallworks Holiday Show opening reception takes place Friday, November 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring over forty local artists' original drawings, paintings, prints, pottery, jewelry and more. The show is a family friendly event to be celebrated with wine, refreshments and live jazz.

Submitted photo

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show featuring over forty local artists.

On Friday, November 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., ASiF invites the public to celebrate this special holiday exhibit with wine and refreshments and live jazz by Gregory S. Young.

Following the opening reception, ASiF will host open gallery hours for holiday gift shoppers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday beginning Saturday, November 12, through Sunday, December 18. Private appointments to visit and tour the exhibit are also available throughout the show. Visit asifstudios.com for more information.

Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center’s gallery walls to life with dozens of original, one of a kind works of art by over 40 artists… paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, mixed-media art, jewelry, pottery and sculptural, functional and wearable works of art — all small and perfect for holiday gift giving.

Each carefully composed gallery wall is a work of art in itself consisting of one or more of each of the show’s forty-plus participants’ art works. For this gallery event, dozens of small creations are carefully collaged together by a crew of visual artists, culminating in a kind of visual poetry, a vibrant assemblage — which speaks volumes about the gold mine of talent had by Nevada County’s community of artists.

As tradition will have it for this exhibit, artworks will be continually sold off the wall creating an ever changing show. Guests are encouraged to shop and take their purchases home with them so that each time a piece is sold a new one may replace it. The juried show will continually accept new artists and artworks throughout the course of the show. Artists interested in submitting works following the opening reception may contact the center’s director, Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com for more information.

And mark your calendars for next month as well for ASiF’s Holiday Open House Event on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an all day art event featuring special guest artists with pop up gallery exhibits, demonstrations and family friendly holiday gift making workshops throughout the day.

ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com .

Source: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills

KNOW & GO Who: Over 40 Nevada County Artists What: Opening Reception, Fine Art – All Small & Live Music Where: ASiF Studios, 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, CA When: Friday, November 11, 5-8 p.m. More info: Amanda Paoletti, 530-210-3162 / amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com ; Website: asifstudios.com