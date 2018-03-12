Funds awarded to further services of substance abuse at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has awarded a $77,983 community grant to a collaborative proposal that will provide an innovative approach to increasing access to services for people who need substance abuse disorder treatment.

The proposal will create a direct-referral process between the partner agencies, Community Recovery Resource, the Grass Valley Police Department and Western Sierra Medical Clinic. A designated counselor will also support patients to help navigate the most efficient avenue to enter in-patient treatment. The program will also assist patients in accessing primary care services and medical assessment which is necessary for appropriate detoxification.

"Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is committed to partnering with non-profits to address the health needs in the community we serve," said Katherine Medeiros, president and chief executive officer, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. "We are proud to help the vulnerable and underserved through our community grants program."

Grants are funded by contributions from Dignity Health's member hospitals. In the greater Sacramento region, Dignity Health hospitals that contribute to the grants program are Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital. Across the Dignity Health system, 97 community grants were awarded totaling $5.1 million.