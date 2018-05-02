Fun in the sun: Summer camps opening up for registration in Nevada County

WHERE: Various Venues including: Grass Valley Elks Lodge, Nevada City School of the Arts, Gold Country Gymnastics and The Curious Forge

WHAT: 2018 Summer Camps at The Center

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

Summer is almost here in the Sierra and several summer camps are preparing for registration.

The Union has put together it's annual Summer Camp Guide in today's paper outlining some of the camps and the activities they offer.

Below you will find all the activities and camps the Center for the Arts is hosting.

Each activity/camp coincides with a "Session Date." Session Dates are as follows:

Session 1: June 11–15

Session 2: June 18–22

Session 3: June 25–29

Session 4: July 23–27

Session 5: July 30–August 3

Paint Like the Masters (Sessions 1 & 5)

Budding young artists paint in acrylics on canvas, recreating their own versions of the works of great masters such as Van Gogh, Monet and Picasso.

Professional teaching artists Eileen Blodgett, Denise Wey, and Nancy Schaefer provide guided instruction in this full day painting camp.

For ages 8-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Locations: Session 1 — Elks Lodge

Session 5 — Nevada City School of the Arts

Circus Camp (Sessions 1-5)

Circus camp takes place at two different locations this year — Gold Country Gymnastics for Sessions 1 & 5, and Nevada City School for the Arts during Sessions 2-4.

The sessions are slightly different, so take a look at the descriptions below for details.

Circus Camp Sessions 1 & 5: Camp Aerial Circus

In the morning, students explore creative expression through comedy, clowning, juggling, hooping, and stilt walking with Izzi Tooinsky — an award winning juggler, storyteller, comedian and author.

He mixes wisdom and fun, intelligence and humor, laughter and education and presents at schools, festivals, and corporate events worldwide. He has written two books, "The Turkey Prince" and "Juggling Without Struggling."

In the afternoon, AirAligned aerial dance group, a professional performing and traditionally trained dance group will instruct on an array of aerial tricks and skills on, Aerial Silks, Aerial Rope and Aerial Hoop.

Fly, climb, and swing in Aerial Circus with instructors Tresa Honaker, Joe Simms, Sophie Wingerd, and Marni Marshall.

For ages 8-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Location: Session 1 & 5 — Gold Country Gymnastics

Circus Camp Sessions 2 & 3: Juggling Circus

Izzi Tooinsky will kick off the beginning of this camp as well.

In the afternoon, kids are joined by the EZ PZ Jugglers (Zed Friedman and Parker Chow) for non-stop fun with flying clubs, spinning hoops, jumping unicycles and more.

If it can be thrown or manipulated, the EZ PZ Jugglers are pros at it. Aiding the boys will be 4-time world juggling champion Barry Friedman and music/dance teacher Annie Keeling to boost performance skills.

For ages 8-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Location: Session 2 & 3 — Nevada City School of the Arts

Circus Camp Session 4: Comedy Circus

In the morning, instructor Libby Woods will teach "Circus Skills Building," where students will learn the basics of partner balancing and "flying" or L-Base.

Students will also learn how to safely "spot" each other. These basic acro positions are simple and build confidence, communication, and body awareness.

In the afternoon, Danny McCammon will teach "Comedy for Kids."

Here, students will learn the improvisor's process using a toolbox of essential techniques. With a proactive "practice by doing" philosophy, students will work in the space to learn improv skills as well as acting technique, character objective, obstacle, and tactic.

For ages 8-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Session 4 — Nevada City School of the Arts

Teen Writing Camp – Teen Writing Matters! (Sessions 2 & 4)

The skills, tricks, and art of the trade are the meat of this camp. Anyone, be they a poet, novelist, screenwriter, or just lover of the written word, will find that their perception of the craft will shift and grow in unexpected and delightful ways.

Instructor Kirsten Casey gives every student a chance to look inside themselves as writers, find their place (or places), and utilize the knowledge she provides to put a spin on their own unique styles.

"It never hurts to try new things, and this camp has some curveballs you won't see coming." — Sol Rio, previous student of Teen Writing Matters.

For ages 13-17 and will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Sessions 2 & 4 — Nevada City School of the Arts

Theater Camp (Sessions 3-5)

Bring your curiosity or passion for theatre and performing and come create an original show to perform for friends and family on the last day of camp. (No formal dance or singing training is necessary, and is always welcome. Experienced actors have opportunities for leadership and advanced training.)

Students start each day exploring the "principles of good acting and character development" with instructor Dinah Smith through theatre games and skill development exercises with mini-plays, skits, poetry, and Broadway songs.

A bit of improv is often thrown in to keep everyone on their toes, and kids spend time each day learning music, lyrics, and choreography!

For ages 8-14 and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sessions 3-5 at the Elk's Lodge

New Curious Forge Camps (Sessions 1-3 & 5)

The Center for the Arts and Curious Forge have collaborated to present the first ever Youth Arts Educational Programming at the Curious Forge — Summer Camps.

All Curious Forge camps take place at their workshop (located at 13024 Bitney Springs Rd., Nevada City) and are suitable for kids ages 8-15.

The Curious Forge is a local makerspace in Nevada City. The Curious Forge is a space where members have access to training and a wide variety of equipment from traditional to advanced.

Most of all the Curious Forge is a community of builders, tinkerers, artists and professionals who love to make. Think of it as an artistic, technical and industrial playground.

Their mission is to provide access to traditional and advanced tools, a large space and a variety of skill sets in a collaborative and innovative environment that enables the members to create what matters to them.

Curious Forge Sessions 1 & 2: Toy Design and Hacking

Learn the basics of toy design, and experiment with different techniques for toy making. Campers will be designing their own toys, and use comic book writing and stop-motion storytelling to bring them to life.

A variety of Maker tools will be available to demo and be used for designing and creating: including 3D printing, laser cutting, and soldering.

Projects will involve toy hacking and upcycling, circuity, polymer clay, LEDs, 3D modeling and printing, mold making, and stop motion animation. Participants will need to provide their own laptop, chromebook or tablet.

For ages 8-15 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curious Forge Sessions 3 & 5: Tech Art

"Spark" your creativity and discover the possibilities where art and technology collide in a Makerspace.

Participants will be combining familiar mediums with new technologies to create their own maker-inspired masterpieces.

As part of the camp they will be experimenting with 2D and 3D design while learning about CNC technology and 3D printing.

Projects will include Lasercuting, LED art, 3D modeling, 3D scanning, programming, and E-Textiles. Participants will need to provide their own laptop, chromebook or tablet.

For ages 8-15 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2018 scholarships are available

Limited scholarships are available. Call The Center for the Arts Box Office at 530-274-8384 or email SummerCamps@TheCenterForTheArts.org

Complete the Scholarship Request Form to apply at

http://thecenterforthearts.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Scholarship-Request-Form-2018-2.pdf

Download the PDF Application, print out and complete — then email to SummerCamps@TheCenterForTheArts.org.

For more information on all the available summer camps at The Center for the Arts visit http://thecenterforthearts.org/summer-camps/.