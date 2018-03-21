Fun for the whole family with circus acts, magic, comedy & more at the Center For the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley

WHAT: Family Fun Day with ninjas, mimes, magic & more featuring Nanda, Figmentally, and AirAligned

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

The Center for the Arts' free Family Fun Day returns on Saturday, featuring a full day of activities, entertainment and education with performances by Nanda Acrobaticalist Ninja Theatre Troupe, Figmentally Theatrical Circus and aerial dance by AirAligned along with face painting, crafts, balloon art and more.

From Port Townsend, Wash., Nanda has been performing original action-packed theater-based shows since 2004. They incorporate dance, juggling, and acrobatics, vaudeville and circus entertainment.

Coining the term "acrobaticalism" to describe this process and using its tenets as a window to the world, Nanda invents material that draws its inspiration from a wide variety of sources, from cinema and pop-culture icons to rock music and cartoons.

Figmentally: Imaginary Circus Comedy is created and performed by Drea Lusion and Eric Parthum. The duo bring their hilarious theatrical circus featuring comedy, magic, puppetry, juggling and dance.

AirAligned aerial dance groups principal performers Joe Simms and Sophie Wingerd bring to you a new short about the magical shenanigans of Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker-bell. This family friendly short piece will showcase not only aerial silks, but also acrobatics and aerial bungee.

Also included will be face painting by Lucy Galbraith and balloons by Bernard Bradshaw.

Source: The Center for the Arts