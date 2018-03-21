Fun for the whole family with circus acts, magic, comedy & more at the Center For the Arts in Grass Valley
March 21, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: Family Fun Day with ninjas, mimes, magic & more featuring Nanda, Figmentally, and AirAligned
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday
SCHEDULE: 11 – 11:25 a.m. — Figmentally
11:35 a.m. – noon — Nanda
12:10 – 12:35 p.m. — Air Aligned
12:45 – 1:15 p.m. — Figmentally
1:25 – 1:50 p.m. — Nanda
2 – 2:25 p.m. — Air Aligned
WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley
TICKETS: Free
WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/family-fun-day-with-ninjas-mimes-magic/
The Center for the Arts' free Family Fun Day returns on Saturday, featuring a full day of activities, entertainment and education with performances by Nanda Acrobaticalist Ninja Theatre Troupe, Figmentally Theatrical Circus and aerial dance by AirAligned along with face painting, crafts, balloon art and more.
From Port Townsend, Wash., Nanda has been performing original action-packed theater-based shows since 2004. They incorporate dance, juggling, and acrobatics, vaudeville and circus entertainment.
Coining the term "acrobaticalism" to describe this process and using its tenets as a window to the world, Nanda invents material that draws its inspiration from a wide variety of sources, from cinema and pop-culture icons to rock music and cartoons.
Figmentally: Imaginary Circus Comedy is created and performed by Drea Lusion and Eric Parthum. The duo bring their hilarious theatrical circus featuring comedy, magic, puppetry, juggling and dance.
AirAligned aerial dance groups principal performers Joe Simms and Sophie Wingerd bring to you a new short about the magical shenanigans of Peter Pan, Wendy and Tinker-bell. This family friendly short piece will showcase not only aerial silks, but also acrobatics and aerial bungee.
Also included will be face painting by Lucy Galbraith and balloons by Bernard Bradshaw.
Recommended Stories For You
Source: The Center for the Arts
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Center for the Arts presents
WHAT: Family Fun Day with ninjas, mimes, magic & more featuring Nanda, Figmentally, and AirAligned
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday
SCHEDULE: 11 – 11:25 a.m. — Figmentally
11:35 a.m. – noon — Nanda
12:10 – 12:35 p.m. — Air Aligned
12:45 – 1:15 p.m. — Figmentally
1:25 – 1:50 p.m. — Nanda
2 – 2:25 p.m. — Air Aligned
WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley
TICKETS: Free
WEBPAGE: http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/family-fun-day-with-ninjas-mimes-magic/
Trending In: Entertainment
- Patti Bess: Fog Dog Farm
- Ninjas descend upon Grass Valley on March 24
- Looking to the West: Nevada City Film Festival screens Best of the West
- Savannah Hanson: The path to innocence
- ‘Mary Janes: The Women Of Weed’ — A ground-breaking documentary about women leading the cannabis industry to show at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City