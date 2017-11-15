Fun for the whole family at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

WHERE: The Center for the Arts

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday

Featuring Magic by Nick Fedoroff, 3 Billy Goats Gruff by PuppetArts, AirAligned, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Balloon Sculptures and more.

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

The Center for the Arts' free Family Fun Day returns on Saturday, featuring a full day of activities, entertainment and education.

Puppet Arts Theater Company present a mash up of Three Billy Goats Gruff the race of the Tortoise and the Hare. Who will win? The conclusion of the race takes place on the "Troll Bridge" waking up the Grumpy Old Troll.

Under the artistic direction of Art Grueneberger, Puppet Art Theater Company performs hundreds of live performances for family audiences every year.

He began his puppet career working under Master Puppeteer Richard Bay earning a UNIMA-USA Citation of Excellence. Grueneberger formed Puppet Art Theater Co. in 1994 and began producing outstanding children's productions that have been seen by thousands of audiences across the United States.

In 2010 Puppet Art Theater Co. completed over 600 live performances.

A master of elegant old-school magic enhanced with a contemporary spin, Nick Fedoroff has a style that appears effortless and graceful. His deft manipulation of cards and coins is mesmerizing, and he dazzles audiences with his skill.

Recommended Stories For You

He offers a little bit of mentalism and an unending supply of illusions, balancing it all with humor and an abundance of audience interaction. His shows appeal to all ages — delightful for children and positively astonishing for the adults.

AirAligned Aerial Dance Group was formed in 2002 by Artistic Director Tresa Honaker. Unlike traditional circus performers AirAligned members consist of formally trained dancers. AirAligned is a theatrical aerial dance group.

Productions are beautifully choreographed and athletically executed. The group has received additional training in the aerial arts from Ingrid Hoffman, Hollywood Aerial Arts and Cirque LA in Los Angeles, Trapeze Arts in Oakland and San Francisco Circus Center.

Also featured will be face painting, arts and crafts, balloon sculptures and more.