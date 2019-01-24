‘Front’ and Center OnTheGo: A night of bluegrass with Front Country and friends

TICKETS: Seated: $24 members, $26 general public/Standing: $20 members, $22 general public available at The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384. The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza, 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley. BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333. Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org .

The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series presents Bay Area bluegrass sensations Front Country at the Grass Valley Odd Fellows Lodge on Saturday.

An acoustic band born in the land of tech innovation, Front Country got their start in progressive bluegrass jams in San Francisco's Mission District. A mandolinist with a degree in composition and classical guitar. A guitarist trained in rock and world music. A bassist equally versed in jazz and bluegrass. A violinist with technique that could seamlessly hop between honky tonk and electropop. A female lead singer with grit and soul that was also a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. In a wood-paneled country dive bar in the shadow of the San Francisco skyline, Front Country forged a sound hell bent on merging the musical past with the future.

In 2012 and 2013 Front Country gathered around a single microphone at the RockyGrass and Telluride festivals, and won first prize in those prestigious band contests that once launched the careers of the Dixie Chicks, Greensky Bluegrass and the Steep Canyon Rangers. The contest wins bolstered their confidence in their unique mix of original songwriting, vocal harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

With the release of their debut full-length album Sake of the Sound in 2014, Front Country began the nose-grinding work of making their name as a national touring act. Still based in the San Francisco Bay Area, they would trek the 6,000+ mile circle around the U.S. for months at a time. Old Settlers in Austin, MerleFest in North Carolina, Wintergrass in Seattle, Strawberry in California and Grey Fox in New York, all took a chance on the promising new band and solidified Front Country's hold on the imagination of progressive-leaning acoustic music fans.

The band includes Melody Walker, Jacob Groopman, Adam Roszkiewicz, Leif Karlstrom and Jeremy Darrow.

Opening the show will be Northern California singer songwriter Brett Shady. His songs blend waltzing country, folk strumming, pop melodies, 50s balladry and indie-pop, and has led to his sharing the stage with the likes of Chris Isaak and Jeff Bridges while playing and contributing with notable independent artists including Little Wings & Golden Shoulders.