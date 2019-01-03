From the page to the stage

For over 20 years, esteemed actor Tim O'Connor brought short stories to the stage as a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry and as a gift to theater lovers everywhere. Readers Theater in Nevada County began with a live reading of the tale "Love Letters" by Tim and his wife Sheila and grew to highlight other Nevada County luminaries presenting the same story for several years. He then expanded the afternoon with the telling of other rich and wonderful stories in every genre, right up until his passing last April at age 90.

O'Connor moved to Nevada County in the early 1980s. He was an accomplished actor best known for his role as Elliot Carson on "Peyton Place" in the mid 1960s, and as Dr. Elias Huer on "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" in the 70s and early 80s. He also played various roles on television shows including "The Twilight Zone," "All in the Family," "Columbo," and "Dynasty" and in film roles including "Naked Gun 2-1/2."

Gaylie Bell-Stewart is a local actor who was selected by O'Connor to present stories in Readers Theater. She went to visit him about a week before he passed away, when he directed her one last time.

"I just loved Tim," said Bell-Stewart. "He was such a good person, a good actor, and a good director. My husband and I went to see him. He pointed to a big pile of books in the corner and said 'those are for you. I want you take over for me. You know what to do.'"

"I said, whoa! I had no idea he wanted me to do that. I thought when he was gone, Readers Theater would be gone, because I thought he was the only one who could possibly do it, but he had already picked out stories and we were in rehearsal. So, when he passed away, I just took over."

The show did go on. In fact, Bell-Stewart added, "the same day of the Readers Theater we had a big memorial right after at the Miners Foundry."

Bell-Stewart is proud to present the newly named Tim O'Connor's Readers Theater this Sunday at the Miners Foundry.

Readers Theater, which has been described as "theater of the mind" first became popular during World War II when there wasn't a lot of money to put on full-scale productions. So, while they are all different, they are not fully costumed, or blocked or carry a score.

Bell-Stewart said, "You get to use your imagination."

For this iteration, director Bell-Stewart made selections from the Best American Short Stories of 1900-1919. The selections cover a wide range of topics and include Jack London's fairly well-known "To Build A Fire," about a young man and a dog traveling across Alaska; Elsie Singmaster's "Survivors," a story about two Civil War veterans who were childhood friends fighting on opposite sides of the war; Mary Lerner's "Little Selves," a story of an Irish immigrant looking back on her life and her Celtic Fairy ways; and Mary Hunter Austin's "The Basket Maker" a Native American tale based on interviews conducted with Native Americans in the early 1900s.

The four dramas will be read by actors Chuck Vintere, Bruce Kelly, Marsha Faye Kelly. Bell-Stewart doubles as director and storyteller.

Bell-Stewart said she keeps coming back to direct as a tribute to O'Connor's vision and because she loves theater and literature.

She said the stories run about 20 to 30 minutes each — some shorter, some longer. "That's one of the trickier parts of putting together a program that is two hours long. It is finding just the right stories that are just the right length with just the right person reading it."

She likes to think of the afternoon as storytime for grown-ups.

"Come in and get a drink," she said. "Sit down at a lovely candle-lit table and listen to some exceptional stories."

Following this iteration, Bell-Stewart is already looking forward to the next one.

"We'll be presenting selections from the best American short stories of the 1920s," she said. "That was quite a decade for American writers. We have some really good ones."

Bell-Stewart said to look for the 20s-themed Readers Theater in late spring.

"It is a very nice way to spend an afternoon," she said. "There has been so much stress in our lives this last year. I find these Readers Theaters are almost meditative because you can just sit and listen to a story and really get into it and sort of forget all of the problems of the world."

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.