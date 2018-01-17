From script to screen — NCTV hosts several new programs including a children’s show, which is about to start casting

It's official — the Thru the Lens entry forms and rules for the 2018 competition are now on NCTV's website. This short script/short film contest is a fundraiser for the Nevada County Digital Media Center (NCTV).

Last year's gala premiere at the Del Oro Theatre was a smashing success. But the glitz and glamor of the red carpet screening has its roots in a solitary, humble activity: the writing of a film script.

If your New Year's resolution involves making a creative impact in your community, Thru the Lens is the contest for you. If your aspirations involve exploring Nevada County's history, culture, and environment through the art of digital media, then Thru the Lens is for you.

There are two categories: the general, all ages, 10 page/10 minute category; and the "Five Minute Flick" category for local youth, middle school through high school.

The first step is writing the screenplay. The deadline for script submissions is April 2. The winners of the screenplay writing contest are announced in May, and the filmmaking games begin.

On Friday, Feb. 23, NCTV will host a "Talk Back with the Filmmakers." This will be a Q&A session with the authors of the 2017 Thru the Lens winning scripts, along with a film screening. This event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

For more information, please email yvette@nevadacountytv.org.

NCTV's new program, "Our Amazing Kids," is about to begin production. This children's show will air on our education channel and also will be available to watch on our website and on YouTube. On Friday, Jan. 19, from 4-8 p.m., NCTV is holding a casting call for a host for this exciting new children's program. The show is looking for a talented and dynamic, kid-friendly individual who has an engaging and inspiring on-air presence.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, from 1-4 p.m., NCTV is hosting a casting call for youth who would like to appear on "Our Amazing Kids." Those attending must be between the ages of 5 and 18 and must have parental permission.

NCTV is looking for kids who have a skill or passion for something and are willing to teach others about that skill or passion. These skills can vary and may range from music to math, computers, movie making, or dance.

Those attending the casting call should bring a resume and their best attitude. Be prepared to demonstrate your talent or passion.

For more information, contact: stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org.

If you'd like to submit your own program to NCTV, contact Executive Director Ramona Howard at stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org.

Please check our website calendar as we are adding new events every week. Our 104 New Mohawk Road studio in Nevada City is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The station is closed from noon to 1 p.m.