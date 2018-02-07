From hikes to Ike & Tina, KVMR Fund Drive keeps ‘em coming

Okay, so you've got hikes into the Sierra Buttes and along the South Yuba River, the musical history of Ike and Tina Turner, rare recordings of early Grateful Dead and Neil Young … Well, it's got the promise of being quite the second half of KVMR 89.5 FM's winter membership drive, taking place now through this Sunday.

But hiking live on the radio?

No, the hikes are simply thank you gifts.

"They've been quite popular," KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly said. "It's a shared experience with a group of KVMR listeners that really builds a bond among the group and with the station, too."

One hike will be offered during broadcaster Hap Hazard's Friday Music Magazine (4-6:30 p.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) featuring hiking legend, author and archeologist Hank Meals ("Yuba Trails") and goes along the South Yuba near the town of Washington.

The Sutter Buttes hike is led by artist, educator and activist Stan Padilla (author of "Deer Dance: Yaqui Legends Of Life") and will be offered on Larry Hillberg's popular Saturday morning folk/roots music show "Back Roads" (7-10 a.m.).

"As we go on the walk, you'll learn about the mythology, geology, geography and history of the Buttes," Hillberg said. "It's an amazing experience."

All-Request Day

Meanwhile, the "KVMR: Soundtrack of Your Life" themed membership drive also lets donors make a music request for the station's first "All Request Music Day" on Feb. 21 after the drive.

Drive highlights on Thursday include Buffy Sainte Marie on the native "Resilience Radio" with Miss Jiff at 10 a.m., Brian Terhorst reprises his popular longtime folk show "Harmony Ridge" at noon, Kim Rogers promises only "Good Stuff" at 2 p.m., and Elisa Parker will have a fresh supply of pussyhat thank you gifts beginning at 4 p.m.

Also, "Democracy Now!" host Amy Goodman will directly pitch to KVMR listeners that night during the newsmagazine that night around 7 p.m.

Friday kicks off with Jerianne Van Dijk and Todd Wahoske offering a plethora of tickets, some discounted, to new and renewing members during The Morning Show (7-10 a.m.), while Laurie DesJardin brings folk and Celtic artists during her "New Brick Road" show at 10 a.m.

Maria Herrera and Sarah Grew — the two new hosts of the former "Cannabis Crusades" program (now called "Higher Frequency") — celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana with KVMR's Martin Webb ("The Energy Report") and an array of thank you gifts.

Just before Hap Hazard's show is KVMR Music Director Sean Dooley and his indie pop "The New Bleat" at 2 p.m. Friday.

Saturday afternoon hosts Thomas Greener and Wes Robertson present a historic Arlo Guthrie concert 1 to 4 p.m. from the 2001 Strawberry Music Festival, performed just days before 9/11 (89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) with Guthrie's simply hilarious storytelling and songs.

Honoring 'Dead Air' host

That night, the life and KVMR times of 21-year veteran "Dead Air" host Richard Dunk is celebrated during the Grateful Dead program. Dunk passed away from cancer Dec. 27, 2017.

The four hour special — hosted by Dunk friends Joel Brungardt and Chris Towne — will feature classic live 1960s Dead concerts from Dunk's extensive collection between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Sunday's Kani Ka Pila (10 a.m. to noon) features Jake Shimabukuro's new album and tickets to his Feb. 23 Crest Theatre show in Sacramento, as well as other regional Hawaiian music concerts.

Following the Hawaiian show is a one hour special on the life and times of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who gained fame for her gospel recordings in the 1930s and 1940s. Meri St. Mary and Warren D host.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, it's a radio special on the music of Ike and Tina Turner, both separately and together. Ike's blues career is profiled first by Jimmi Accardi, followed by Michael Axelman and "Blue Garage" around 3 p.m. when the subject turns to the soul and pop music they made together and later Tina's superstar pop career.

Closing out the drive is a three-hour special of rare Neil Young live and studio recordings, plus covers of his work by a wide variety of artists.

"You can't go wrong with Neil," co-host Michael Young said with a smile. "His versatility and finesse over the six decades he's been active is stunning."

Young will be joined by KVMR Board of Directors members Diane McIntire and John Hensley for the Neil Young show.

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at KVMR 89.5 FM, a community-based Nevada City radio station with nearly 200 volunteer broadcasters. All donors during KVMR's Feb. 5-11 membership drive can make song suggestions for All-Request Radio Day Feb. 21 by calling 530-265-9555 or online at kvmr.org/donate.