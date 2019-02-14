From Hawaii with love: Slack key guitarist Makana brings signature sound to the mainland

TICKETS: $25/Adv, $30/Door, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door. Advance General Admission tickets are also available at BriarPatch Co-Op. Ticketing fees do not apply for purchases made by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office.

Wednesday, internationally acclaimed world musician and slack-key guitarist Makana will return to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

Virtuosic and versatile, Makana's music defies description. Described as "dazzling" by the New York Times, his solo performance is an exhilarating ride through the breadth of slack-key, folk, rock, bluegrass, ethnic and jazz. His distinctly original songs are infused with the spirit of Hawai'i.

Makana's captivating and wide-ranging performance style has led him to share the stage with Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson, open for music legends Sting, Carlos Santana and Elvis Costello, and perform in venues ranging from Asian and European opera houses to The White House. He has released eight records to date and most recently a music video anthem, "Fire is Ours," for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Born and raised in Hawai'i, Makana grew up on the shores of Waikiki amid the likes of legend Don Ho and young Elvis-impersonator Bruno Mars. Makana — whose name means "a gift given freely" — began singing when he was seven years old, took up ukulele at nine and began learning the ancient art of slack key at age 11. By 14, he was performing professionally, and before long playing five nights a week. His reputation as the youngest virtuoso of slack key spread like molten volcanic lava throughout the islands.

A protégé of the Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar legends, including Bobby Moderow Jr. and the late master Uncle Sonny Chillingworth, Makana has dedicated his life to perpetuating as well as evolving the traditional Hawaiian art form. Slack key or Ki Ho'alu, nearly 200 years old and indigenous to Hawai'i, was created by 'ohana (families) on the different islands as a very personal folk music expression of their beautiful surroundings and way of life. The style is characterized by "slacking" the strings to open chords, thus freeing the hands to alter the sound whilst self-accompanying with a triad of alternating bass patterns, faux rhythms and sweet melodies evocative of island atmospheres. Think "three guitars in one." From this tradition Makana has evolved his own dynamic, high-octane style, coined "Slack Rock": slack key infused with elements of bluegrass, rock, blues and raga.

Makana's playing has garnered praise from such guitar luminaries as Kirk Hammett (Metallica) and Pepe Romero (Spanish Flamenco Master). A contributor to the 2007 Grammy-nominated "Hawaiian Slack Key Kings Vol. I" and 2009 Grammy-nominated "Hawaiian Slack Key Kings Vol II", Makana is considered one of the "greatest living players" (Esquire Magazine) whose "instrumental brilliance bears comparison with the work of such groundbreaking acoustic guitarists as John Fahey and Michael Hedges" (Maui News).

His career path has led him in very diverse directions: he recently opened for Common at the Global Green Pre-Oscar party in Hollywood, co-headlined a music festival with Nahko and Medicine for the People, scored the Hawai'i Visitors & Convention Bureau's entire 2016 TV campaign for Hawai'i (airing on networks and in movie theaters nationwide) and was awarded a PELE advertising award for his score, and produced three tribute concerts honoring his late mentor, slack key legend Sonny Chillingworth.

The focus of Makana's art has always been to celebrate the beauty of tradition while exploring new, relevant perceptions, sounds and themes. In his music he often honors his forebears, the vintage Hawaiian music legends as well as the rock poet idols of the 60s, paying homage to the kupuna (elders) who carry within their beings the cultural wisdom passed down through generations.