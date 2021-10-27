Fright Night returns: Miners Foundry continues Halloween tradition with music, costumes and more

If it’s Halloween, then it must be Fright Night at The Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. A tradition that dates back more than 40 years, Fright Night is an opportunity for revelers to show off their costumes, listen and dance to great music and mingle with friends while celebrating what was originally a pagan ritual. This year, Fright Night will take place Sunday, Oct. 31, beginning at 8 p.m., featuring three bands, including local favorites, the Cherry Rats.

The Miners Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond said the bands promise to be high energy and incredibly fun. “Cherry Rats played this summer and I loved them, ” said Bond. “Th Losin Streaks also played at the Foundry this summer, so we are bringing back some bands who we really enjoyed, who played during the crazy time of inside/outside — so we chose them based on that.”

Th Losin Streaks are self-described as “garage punks” from Sacramento who have recorded albums and toured throughout the United States and Europe and have opened for The Zombies, among others. Bond said, “The crowd really, really loves Th Losin Streaks. They are super fun. They dress in costumes anyway, so they are already ready! I think people will really like them.”

Cherry Rats are Nevada City friends who came together “on a mission to be the loudest, craziest, and most flamboyant hard rock outfit ever to emerge from the Sierra Foothills.” Bond said they are really good and nice to work with. “That is really important to us,” she said. Cherry Rats sold out an outdoor show in the summer and will bring a lot of energy to the evening.

Kate X Grace will open the night with her own high energy rock vibe.

Bond said the tradition of Fright Night began when KVMR broadcast from the facility. “Sometime in the 80s, it was originally a KVMR production, and it was one of their signature events. For a short time, Foothill Theatre Company produced it and then the Foundry took it over in the late 80s or early 90s.”

While there isn’t a particular theme from year to year, the event is known for the variety of music presented and it has become part of the celebration for locals who enjoy the holiday.

“Nevada City is such a Halloween town,” Bond said. “It’s fun to watch people go from venue to venue. They can come here and leave and come back later. It’s always such a fun night.”

It’s a good year to be a mummy or a doctor, as the county requires masks to be worn at all times (unless actively eating or drinking) while indoors. Though they have held them in the past, there will not be a costume contest at this year’s Fright Night.

According to Bond, people really plan their costumes. “They come in the most amazing costumes. I think it’s an opportunity for a lot of people to get super creative. That is an incredibly fun aspect, from my perspective!” She mentioned one memorable year when someone came as the worm inside a tequila bottle.

The Miners Foundry has a long and storied history in Nevada City. The community events venue has worked hard throughout the pandemic to follow protocols and best practices to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and patrons alike. Throughout the last year and a half full of ever-changing regulations, the leadership has worked to stay in compliance while still meeting the needs of those who book and perform at the historic facility.

“Everyday it gets better and better,” said Bond. “It’s been nice to have some consistency. I think the decision that we made as a group of arts organizations to require vaccination or proof of vaccination has been a relief. I think people will get used to it in a short manner of time and we’ll be able to change it when we can. Overall, we are doing a lot better. I don’t want to say it’s business as usual, because it’s not, but I do want to say it’s been a lot better.”

Bond said for the most part, the staff and volunteers are getting a lot of gratitude for the public events. “It’s been nice to hear because none of this is easy for any of us.”

Tickets are available at the door, but as a reminder, vaccination protocols are in effect. Bond concluded, “We really hope people come out. We know it is a Sunday night and so we are starting an hour earlier with the show at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7. We hope people will come early. We are ready for everybody, and we are excited for everyone to have a really good time.”

KNOW & GO WHO: The Miners Foundry Cultural Center WHAT: Fright Night WHERE: Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. HOW: Tickets are $20 open to ages 16 and over. Tickets available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: Tuesday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call 530-265-5040 SAFETY: Please review updated safety protocols before purchasing your ticket! Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) required to attend public events. Masks required indoors when not eating or drinking.

