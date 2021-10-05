Freedom to Write workshop offered

When the world is topsy-turvy, one of the best things you can do for yourself is to give yourself a creative outlet and creative community. Author and teacher Maxima Kahn has been offering her popular writing workshops for eighteen years. She provides both safety and stimulation for writers of all kinds. A new eight-week series of Freedom to Write begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 and meets from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. live on Zoom.

Freedom to Write is open to writers at all levels of experience and in all genres and styles, whether you are just starting out or are a published author or anywhere in between. Using a powerful method for unleashing creativity and cultivating each writer’s individual voice and strengths, Kahn teaches tools of the writer’s art and craft each week and brings a host of examples from published authors.

Students write together during the class each week and have the option to receive feedback on their writing. They also receive support in defining individual creative writing goals, and learning how to foster a regular writing habit at home, if they desire.

Kahn says of the class, “If you are feeling stuck or isolated or simply wanting to expand your skills or your creative palette, this class is for you. Whether you write poetry, fiction, memoir, screenplays, or simply keep a journal, you will grow as a writer and have fun from wherever you are starting. Most of all, you’ll discover a new-found freedom and expressivity in your writing. This approach consistently generates remarkable writing in a safe, supportive and very stimulating environment.

“We meet live online, so we see and hear each other, share our writing, our questions, our progress, and get a lot of support and helpful feedback to keep us creating,” says Kahn. “Many students say the classes are a highpoint of their week, and they keep taking the classes again and again,” she adds. “It’s like a gym membership for your writing life.”

The class meets for eight weeks on Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. live via Zoom, starting Oct. 13. Class size is limited to 10. Partial scholarships are available for people of color.

To find out more and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ .

KNOW & GO WHAT: Freedom to Write: Creative Writing Workshop WHEN: 8 Wednesdays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 – Dec. 8 with one week off TBA. Register early; class size is limited. WHERE: Online via Zoom HOW: Register at https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at 530-263-9780