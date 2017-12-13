FREED artist in residence program in Gras Valley

FREED Center for Independent Living and the California Council for the arts are ready to announce The FREED Artist's Residency program, a paid arts internship that offers Nevada County residents with disabilities experience with exhibiting, marketing, and selling their art.

This paid residency will be offered to two Nevada County artists, and includes support in delivering a professional arts exhibit at FREED.

The exhibit opening reception will take place at FREED Center for Independent Living from 4-7 p.m. Friday, located at 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 102, Grass Valley.

The exhibit will remain at FREED for three months, for the public to enjoy, and all profits from any work sold will go the artist.

Artists with any type of disability including physical, intellectual, sensory or emotional disabilities are eligible to apply. The residency requirements include working with a mentor to deliver a professional art exhibit and offering one artist lecture in February.

If you are an artist with a disability and you are interested in learning more about exhibiting and selling your work, this would be a wonderful opportunity to work with an established local nonprofit to bring attention to your art, while learning more about becoming a professional artist.

Those interested in this position, are encouraged to contact FREED Center for Independent Living at 530-477-3333.