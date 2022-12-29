The Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) is hosting a free movie night Friday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. Free hot popcorn, snacks and beverages will be provided.
The movie, “Don’t Drink the Water” is an all-star comedy featuring Woody Allen, Mayim Bialik, Dom DeLuise, Michael J. Fox, Edward Herrmann and Julie Kavner. It will be preceded by a short film update on how Ukrainian Jewish communities are responding to the current Russian invasion.
“Don’t Drink the Water” is about a Jewish family from New Jersey who decide to tour Eastern Europe behind the Iron Curtain during the Soviet Union era. The husband, (Woody Allen), a Jewish caterer, is suspected of spying after taking some photos.
The Soviets try to arrest him, but the family flees to the U.S. Embassy only to discover an inept klutz (Michael J. Fox) is in charge. How long will this family be held hostage-weeks, months, years? How will the family ever escape and evade the KGB?
Come to the NCJCC at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley and find out Friday at 7 p.m.