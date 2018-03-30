Free private well workshop & water quality screening in Nevada City

Nevada County has more than 50,000 water well users. One out of five wells are found with contaminant levels that can cause health issues, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention research.

It is important that well owners know how to keep their well water safe and avoid expensive repairs.

Rural Community Assistance Corporation is hosting the Private Well and Septic Systems Maintenance Workshop in Nevada City from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 6, at the Madelyn Helling Library, Gene Albaugh Community Room (980 Helling Way, Nevada City).

The workshop is free and available to all private well owners.

Participants who bring a three ounce water sample will get a free water quality nitrate screening.

The workshop will educate well owners on the importance of water quality, the well's geology and aquifer, and provides well and septic system operation, maintenance and common troubleshooting tips.

The trainers will be Rural Community Assistance Corporation geologist, Thi Pham and Karen McBride, rural development specialist, septic lead.

Space is limited and interested guests are encouraged to register today.

To register for the workshop, please visit https://www.events.rcac.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=1376 or call Mark Wiseman at 916-447-9832, ext. 1029.

To learn more about Rural Community Assistance Corporation's Individual Well Program, please visit http://www.rcac.org/environmental/individual-well-program/.

For more information about Rural Community Assistance Corporation, visit RCAC.org.

For any workshop or well assessment questions, please contact Thi Pham at 916-856-8025.

Presented by Rural Community Assistance Corporation. Funding for this training provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.