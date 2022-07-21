Free pops concert at Pioneer Park Sunday

Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 65-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to enjoy our second of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts.

With the theme “To a Distant Place,” this concert builds on the previous one (June 26 “Always Forward”) as we reinvent ourselves, band together and dream of what comes next. You’ll hear Sousa marches, nostalgic pops songs, a Broadway medley from “My Fair Lady,” circus music, beautiful ballads and more.

Make it your tradition to be there! Invite your friends, family, neighbors and clubs to meet you at the park for musical fun with your hometown band.

The concert is free, open to the public, accessible and perfect for families. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner, while enjoying a wonderful evening at the park. Ice cream and hot dog vendors will also be on site.

Source: Nevada County Concert Band