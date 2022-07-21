Free pops concert at Pioneer Park Sunday
Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 65-member Nevada County Concert Band invites you to enjoy our second of three Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts.
With the theme “To a Distant Place,” this concert builds on the previous one (June 26 “Always Forward”) as we reinvent ourselves, band together and dream of what comes next. You’ll hear Sousa marches, nostalgic pops songs, a Broadway medley from “My Fair Lady,” circus music, beautiful ballads and more.
Make it your tradition to be there! Invite your friends, family, neighbors and clubs to meet you at the park for musical fun with your hometown band.
The concert is free, open to the public, accessible and perfect for families. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner, while enjoying a wonderful evening at the park. Ice cream and hot dog vendors will also be on site.
Source: Nevada County Concert Band
WHAT: Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concert
WHEN: Sunday July 24, 5 – 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Pioneer Park’s bandshell at Nile and Nimrod streets in Nevada City
PRICE: Free; non-profit donations appreciated
Sue Legate-Halford channels Janis Joplin: Musical tribute happens Saturday in Colfax
“They were astounded. … I was astounded!” Sue LeGate-Halford laughed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User