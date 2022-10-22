Free Halloween-themed Family Fun Day at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present another Family Fun Day for the community on October 29 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Offered three times a year, these are free all-day events geared toward families and introduces many young children in our community to their first-ever arts experience. We offer families the opportunity to participate in healthy, art-based activities together, such as face painting, crafts, a balloon artist and other exciting entertainment. This year’s Fun Day will include: performances by AirAligned, and magician Nick Fedoroff, a special youth costume contest with prizes, face painting by Lucy Galbraith and arts and crafts with Nancy Schaefer.

It wouldn’t be a Family Fun Day without crafts! Schaefer will lead this activity and teaches: 3rd and 4th graders in the Grass Valley and Penn Valley School Districts, a variety of painting classes with ArtsCool at ASiF, and at the Northern California Center for the Arts.

A concession stand will be dishing out sweet treats and popcorn, cider, hot chocolate, fruit and other kid friendly snacks.

AirAligned, started in 2002 with support from The Center for the Arts, teaches and performs as a theatrical aerial dance group, and their advanced programs are now being offered throughout the U.S. and internationally. AirAligned has a solid reputation in the industry and is able to provide many opportunities for professional performers, workshop goers as well as dance organizations. All of the instructors and presenters are professional aerialists and dancers trained in multiple disciplines and injury prevention, with productions that are beautifully choreographed and athletically executed.

Appropriate for the whole family, this Halloween-themed Family Fun Day on October 29 at The Center for the Arts is a great way to celebrate the festive weekend. No tickets are required; you may RSVP on The Center for the Arts website.

Source: The Center for the Arts