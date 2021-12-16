Free concert with Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, friends

A free Christmas Concert featuring the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, a Sierra Master Chorale Quartet, the Peace Lutheran Bell Choir and some surprise guests will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley, 828 West Main Street.

Advance tickets are required due to limited capacity — no tickets will be available at the door. See below for ticket, mask and vaccination requirements.

According to choir president Ron Fivelstad, this is the Male Voice Choir’s first concert since December 2019. Long-time director Eleanor Kenitzer retired earlier this year and the group is enthusiastic about moving forward with its new artistic director, local musician George Husaruk who plays flute, performs, and conducts.

Favorite Christmas songs such as White Christmas, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Little Drummer Boy and others will be performed along with other holiday tunes in a new concert format that includes the Peace Lutheran Bell Choir and Sierra Master Chorale Quartet. The program is expected to be less than 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/gvmvc2021 . The concert is free but Eventbrite requires you to enter a donation of any dollar amount, starting at $1, to process and print your individual ticket. Repeat the process for additional tickets.

Admission to the concert will require a ticket plus either: 1) proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or 2) a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the concert. Plan to arrive between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. for the vaccination verification process, prior to doors opening at 1:30.

Masks must be worn by audience members during the concert. All choir members are fully vaccinated, wear masks at practices, and will be singing without masks because, following public health guidelines, each singer will take and have a negative COVID test on the morning of the concert.

Says Fivelstad, “We are grateful that our fans and friends understand the reasons for these procedures, and we’re thrilled to be back performing for the community.”

Relying on the goodwill of patrons who appreciate the opportunity to enjoy a festive Christmas musical event, donation baskets will be available after the concert to help pay for the venue, COVID testing, and other choir expenses. Proceeds will be shared with the Food Bank of Nevada County.