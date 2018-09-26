Freaky Fantasy Film Fest at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley

WHEN: First four Wednesdays in October (Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24)

What do man-eating plants, flying monkeys, disembodied hands, and shards of magical crystals have in common? They are all part of the upcoming Freaky Fantasy Film Fest at the Del Oro Theatre.

For the first four Wednesdays in October, the Del Oro Theatre will show these four fantastical films: "The Wizard of Oz" (Oct. 3), "The Dark Crystal" (Oct. 10), "Little Shop of Horrors" (Oct. 17) and "The Adams Family" (Oct. 24).

This is a great opportunity to set the mood for Halloween and experience the thrill of watching these classic films on the big screen.

Off to see the wizard

The series kicks off with "The Wizard of Oz "(1939) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Undeniably one of the greatest movies ever made, "The Wizard of Oz" features the young Judy Garland as Dorothy who gets swept away from a farm in Kansas with her dog Toto to the magical Land of Oz.

There she embarks on a quest with her new friends — the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion — to find the Wizard and return home.

Along the way she has to contend with the Wicked Witch of the West and her hordes of flying monkeys. This movie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, and remains one of the most beloved films of all time.

If you've never seen it on the big screen, then this is the opportunity to relive the magic and wonder of this iconic film.

A Jim Henson masterpiece

Next comes "The Dark Crystal" (1982), the classic fantasy adventure featuring creatures from the imagination of Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

"The Dark Crystal" tells the story of the orphan Jen, raised by a race of peace-loving wizards, who must embark on a quest to restore balance to the world. Featuring an incredible array of puppets created by Jim Henson's workshop, "The Dark Crystal" is a true work of art.

Of all of his brilliant projects, Jim Henson called this film "the most work, the most difficult, the most fun, and the one I am the most proud of."

"The Dark Crystal" shows at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Feed me, Seymour

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene sing their hearts out in "Little Shop of Horrors" (1986).

This musical comedy follows Seymour, a nerdy employee at Mushnik's Flower Shop on Skid Row, who has a major crush on his co-worker, Audrey.

When Seymour finds a mysterious plant one day, business starts to pick up at the shop and Audrey starts to notice him. But soon the plant starts to have a craving for blood.

Featuring Steve Martin as Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend and Levi Stubbs as the voice of the plant, Audrey II, this film definitely qualifies as "freaky" and is also a whole lot of fun.

They're creepy and they're Kooky

Just in time to inspire Halloween costumes, "The Addams Family" (1991) shows at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia and the late Raul Julia as her husband Gomez, this dark comedy brings to life the most eccentric family you've ever imagined. Also starring a young Christina Ricci as Wednesday, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester, and Christopher Hart's hand as Thing.

The cast, the costumes (nominated for an Oscar), and the macabre humor all make this film worth seeing again on the big screen.

Tickets for all seats are only $7 and all shows start at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the Del Oro Box Office or at http://www.sierratheaters.com, under Special Events. The Del Oro Theatre is located at 165 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley. For more information, please call 530-272-1646 or visit http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Source: Sierra Theatres