‘Fragments of Life’ exhibit on display at Nevada City Winery
Though the artists in this duo exhibit use different mediums and unique approaches, their works are individually and collectively vivid, reflective and compelling. Both Artists speak to and beautifully blend with the other’s work to create an intuitive collaboration.
Misha Rauchwerger’s photography is crystal clear, absorbing and even playful. The viewer is easily drawn to his abstract visions and poetic compositions. As he has matured in his artistic expression with photography, he has found his eye drawn to the abstract and surreal forms found in nature as well as the human architectural environment.
Marie Wolfe’s paintings reach afar. With each painting the viewer feels Marie’s emotional investment. Her paintings range from the exhilarating to reassuring stillness. She draws her inspiration from nature; its forms, color and texture expressing what she sees and feels by deconstructing realism, working within the sphere by exploring the dialogue between representational and abstract.
Nevada City Winery is now offering private gallery tours. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artist and have a personal interaction. These tours will last approximately 30 minutes and are free to the public.
Masks are required at all times and guests must maintain a 6-foot distance between parties.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact Gallerist, Andrea Baruch de la Pardo.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Fragments of Life” art exhibition
WHO: Photographer Misha Rauchwerger and Painter Marie Wolfe
WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St, Nevada City
WHEN: April – May 2
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User