‘Fragments of Life’ exhibit on display at Nevada City Winery

Though the artists in this duo exhibit use different mediums and unique approaches, their works are individually and collectively vivid, reflective and compelling. Both Artists speak to and beautifully blend with the other’s work to create an intuitive collaboration.

Misha Rauchwerger’s photography is on display now at the Nevada City Winery.

Photo by Misha Rauchwerger

Misha Rauchwerger’s photography is crystal clear, absorbing and even playful. The viewer is easily drawn to his abstract visions and poetic compositions. As he has matured in his artistic expression with photography, he has found his eye drawn to the abstract and surreal forms found in nature as well as the human architectural environment.

Marie Wolfe’s paintings are on display now at Nevada City Winery.

Marie Wolfe’s paintings reach afar. With each painting the viewer feels Marie’s emotional investment. Her paintings range from the exhilarating to reassuring stillness. She draws her inspiration from nature; its forms, color and texture expressing what she sees and feels by deconstructing realism, working within the sphere by exploring the dialogue between representational and abstract.

Nevada City Winery is now offering private gallery tours. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artist and have a personal interaction. These tours will last approximately 30 minutes and are free to the public.

Masks are required at all times and guests must maintain a 6-foot distance between parties.

To make an appointment or for more information, contact Gallerist, Andrea Baruch de la Pardo.