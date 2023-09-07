Foy.jpg

Foy Vance will perform at The Center for the Arts on September 10, 2023.

 Provided photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Foy Vance with opener Bonnie Bishop in the Marisa Funk Theater on September 10, 2023.

Hailing from Northern Ireland and deeply rooted in the rich musical history of the Southern United States, Foy Vance has garnered acclaim from fans and fellow musicians alike since his independent debut album was released in 2007. Foy released his second LP, “Joy of Nothing”, in 2013 on Glassnote Records which led to further critical praise and invites on tours from Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol, and Sir Elton John. Additionally, Foy has headlined tours globally to sell-out crowds.