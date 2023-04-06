Writers-PRO-040623

 Submitted photo

The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center has a long tradition of celebrating the literary arts and is proud to present REAL// UN//REAL, a new literary evening tonight (April 6), from 7 to 9 p.m.

Nevada County writers Molly Fisk, Sarah Miller and Keri Modrall Rinne share the stage with New York-based writer Mike Albo for the recent release of his new novel: ‘Another Dimension of Us.’ The novel is “A thrilling science fiction story about (queer) teens from the past and future who travel to the astral plane to save the ones they love” and will be available in limited quantity at the reading.