The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center has a long tradition of celebrating the literary arts and is proud to present REAL// UN//REAL, a new literary evening tonight (April 6), from 7 to 9 p.m.
Nevada County writers Molly Fisk, Sarah Miller and Keri Modrall Rinne share the stage with New York-based writer Mike Albo for the recent release of his new novel: ‘Another Dimension of Us.’ The novel is “A thrilling science fiction story about (queer) teens from the past and future who travel to the astral plane to save the ones they love” and will be available in limited quantity at the reading.
All four authors will share recent fiction and non-fiction. Drinks and refreshments will be available.
Keri Modrall Rinne writes fiction, poetry and grants. She was a journalist before shifting into the fulfilling work of communications and grant writing for environmental and community organizations. Her work has appeared in an anthology from Alternating Current Press and the March/April 2022 issue of Literary Mama. She recently completed her first novel.
Mike Albo is a writer and performer living in Brooklyn, NY. His new novel ‘Another Dimension of Us’ (Penguin Workshop) was released in January. He is also the author of ‘Hornito’ (HarperCollins) and ‘The Underminer: The Best Friend Who Casually Destroys Your Life’ (Bloomsbury USA, co-written with Virginia Heffernan). He performs comedic theater as well.
Molly Fisk edited California Fire & Water, A Climate Crisis Anthology, with a Poets Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets when she was Poet Laureate of Nevada County. She’s also won grants from the NEA, the California Arts Council, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Her most recent poetry collection is ‘The More Difficult Beauty’; her latest book of radio commentary is ‘Everything But the Kitchen Skunk.’ Fisk lives in the Sierra foothills.
Sarah Miller lives in Nevada City and writes for the New Yorker website, and on her Substack, The Real Sarah Miller. She is also a senior writer at Hodinkee.
KNOW & GO WHO: Mike Albo, Molly Fisk, Sarah Miller and Keri Modrall Rinne WHAT: REAL// UN// REAL: A literary evening of original readings WHERE: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Ft Road, Nevada City WHEN: Thursday, April 6, 7-9 p.m. HOW MUCH: $15 at the door