Four independent ladies singing in harmony at the State Theatre in Auburn

On Stage at the State Theatre in Auburn presents Blame Sally at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

This show will be an evening of musical excellence with Blame Sally, a collaboration of talent and experience combining acoustic textures with Americana harmonies and an independent spirit.

Featuring four female singer-songwriters (Pam Delgado, Renee Harcourt, Jeri Jones, and Monica Pasqual), Blame Sally blends imaginative arrangements with strong vocal harmonies and talented instrumentals.

These four talented artists bring a diversity of music that spans a range of styles brought forth by each member — from R&B to country, jazz, rock, classical, and Spanish. This talent has drawn sell-out audiences to the State Theatre.

A unique collective of four distinct voices and musical backgrounds, Blame Sally has forged a compelling and original sound that has earned the band the well-deserved reputation as Bay Area phenomenon.

Their varied instrumental talents, incredible voices and wonderful lyrics blend into a magical evening for all.

The State Theatre in Auburn feels privileged that Blame Sally is bringing their amazing talents to the venue again.

The last time they were there, they sold out quickly. It will certainly sell out this time, so be sure to purchase your tickets early to insure your seat.