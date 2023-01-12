Sure, you could call Words + Music a song circle, but with four of folk music’s most distinctive musicians rounding it out, it’s much more. When Laurie Lewis, Don Henry and Claudia Russell take the stage, they elevate the experience, singing harmony and accompanying each other instrumentally, while Bruce Kaplan provides the icing on the cake with deft guitar and mandolin. You will be moved by the quality of their unique voices, thought-provoking, timeless lyrics and rich variety of musical genres represented in this special collaboration.
Don Henry’s songs have been recorded by legends like Ray Charles and Conway Twitty. He won a Grammy for Kathy Mattea’s version of his song Where’ve You Been as well as Song of the Year honors from the Country Music Association and the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Don is a songwriters’ songwriter, bringing humor, depth, and a profound sense of humanity to his songs.
Grammy-award winning Laurie Lewis is world renowned as a singer, songwriter, fiddler, and bandleader. Lewis has twice won International Bluegrass Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year. Linda Ronstadt says, “Her voice is a rare combination of grit and grace, strength and delicacy. Her stories are always true.”
Claudia Russell’s heartfelt and humorous songs have won her international accolades; Country Music People UK writes, “Few singers can construct a song as well as Claudia Russell, and her sharp, well-observed lyrics, have an engaging timeless feel.” She has shared the stage with Kris Kristoffersen, Willie Nelson, Loudon Wainwright III, and Rosalie Sorrels, among many others.
Bruce Kaplan adds his distinctive guitar and mandolin to the evening’s music. As right-hand man to Russell, and an occasional songwriter himself, Kaplan has developed a reputation for tasteful accompaniment. His hallmark is coming up with counter parts that elevate each song – never overdone, always melodic and often ethereal.
Words + Music plays at the Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Words + Music WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 7:30 p.m. MORE INFO: Reserved Seating: Advance $26 + $6 Fees, Day of Show $28 + $6 fees; AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}7611371e-a752-412b-9589-5ccc5be6528b{/related_content_uuid}