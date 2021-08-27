Founding conductor returns to Music in the Mountains with postgraduate degree

Music in the Mountains announces that Wayland Whitney is returning to take the reins of the Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra. A native of Northern California, Whitney directed the youth orchestra from its inception until he moved to New York State in 2018, where he earned his master’s degree in conducting.

“As music and strings programs are cut from school budgets, there are fewer and fewer opportunities for young people to develop and maintain music skills,” explains Whitney. “Yet society as a whole needs to continue cultivating musicians. MIMYO offers a friendly, nurturing environment where young students can work with their peers, which studies show is important.”

Ryan Murray, Music in the Mountains artistic director and conductor commented, “I’m thrilled to be welcoming Wayland back to MIM. He is a truly gifted musician and educator and I know our students will get so much out of working with him. I’m looking forward to our first MIMYO concert this year and all of the great music this season.”

Whitney will also serve as assistant conductor for Music in the Mountains and has recently been named conductor of the Modesto Youth Symphony Orchestra. Wayland co-founded the Placer County Youth Orchestra in Roseville during his undergraduate work at U.C. Davis. He also served as assistant conductor for Rancho Cordova-based Symphony D’Oro and has written and arranged music for a series of Auburn Symphony school outreach programs.

The Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra offers the orchestral experience to players in grades 3 – 12 under the direction of a professional conductor. String, woodwind, brass and percussion players work on classical repertoire during weekly rehearsals at the newly renovated Center for the Arts, where the group will also perform. The youth orchestra is generously underwritten by Julia Amaral, Mark Straite, Felix Bors and Tailan Izet.

The application form and calendar may be downloaded at: https://www.musicinthemountains.org/education/youth-orchestra/

Interested students may also contact Marge Shasberger, education programs manager at: marges@musicinthemountains.org , or call 530-265-6173.

Source: Music in the Mountains