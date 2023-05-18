image6 (2)

FOUNDATION/S founding member Julian Crouch (aka Shytiegr) is a local DJ with his ear to the ground for good sound in Nevada County.

 Submitted photo

The music may change but the mission remains the same: to get people to dance together! The first step, or foundation, is a series of House, Disco and Techno dance parties called “FOUNDATION/S” which returns to the Miners Foundry for its third installment on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

Like the tracks they play, the lineup of FOUNDATION/S changes from series to series, so regular attendees will always experience something new. This month features Sacramento favorite and one of the founding members of Lost in Groove, Scottie Scribbles. He has packed dance floors throughout Northern California, all the way down to Mexico, and numerous camps in that little-known festival, “Burning Man”! Scottie’s selections range from dark and broody to hypnotic and deep. When he is not digging for music, he is building art installations to transform his events into unforgettable experiences. Scribbles is a known showman and promises to “seduce the dancefloor”, keeping it moving into the late night hours.