The music may change but the mission remains the same: to get people to dance together! The first step, or foundation, is a series of House, Disco and Techno dance parties called “FOUNDATION/S” which returns to the Miners Foundry for its third installment on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.
Like the tracks they play, the lineup of FOUNDATION/S changes from series to series, so regular attendees will always experience something new. This month features Sacramento favorite and one of the founding members of Lost in Groove, Scottie Scribbles. He has packed dance floors throughout Northern California, all the way down to Mexico, and numerous camps in that little-known festival, “Burning Man”! Scottie’s selections range from dark and broody to hypnotic and deep. When he is not digging for music, he is building art installations to transform his events into unforgettable experiences. Scribbles is a known showman and promises to “seduce the dancefloor”, keeping it moving into the late night hours.
Also spinning for FOUNDATION/S this May is Wisconsin native and veteran of the 90s rave scene, Troy Hensel. After nearly thirty years DJing and producing all over Chicago, Detroit, and the rest of the states, Hensel continues his dedication to the underground and to his craft.
While fans will recognize the familiar, danceable staples of its predecessors there is no fear of getting worn out on tired tunes. According to Crouch, who has been DJing more than four years, “There’s such a prolific amount of music being produced it’s hard to keep up. But the sound is recognizable and fun to dance to”.
FOUNDATION/S founding member Julian Crouch (aka Shytiegr) is a local DJ with his ear to the ground for good sound in Nevada County. He reiterated the wish to get House music back into the minds of those who love to dance and enjoy the genre. “Nevada County has always had a rich musical scene and there was a heyday for House music in Nevada County a few years back, but it started to dwindle even before the pandemic. I reached out to [fellow DJ] Ross Cedrus about seeing what we could do to return the House music scene to its former glory, and maybe even diversify it a little with related genres like Techno. More than anything, we want to create a place where people can come together and experience the magic of this music”.
Crouch leads a series of evenings for dancing and community building at the Foundry featuring DJ’s from both near and far.
No matter what their style, there is something intangible that happens when a person hears the music live. Crouch encourages more introverted fans and those comfortable on the couch to come and feel the difference in a live set, “Regardless of what it is that might have made someone feel like they want to stay in, there’s magic in being around other people: a large functional difference between, say, listening to someone play an acoustic tune on Spotify versus hearing it live. You see how others react and get swept up in that same current.”’
Longtime fans of House music and those who are about to discover their love for the genre can put on their dancing shoes and connect with the community at FOUNDATION/S.
KNOW & GO WHO: Shytiegr, Troy Hensel, Scottie Scribbles, and Miners Foundry WHAT: FOUNDATION/S: A House, Disco, and Techno Dance Party WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City WHEN: Friday, May 19, 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. MORE INFO: $10 Tickets available online, by phone at (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office Tuesday – Friday | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.