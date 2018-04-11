Form & color bloom with a new show at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art Gallery in Nevada City

Flowing lines, voluminous forms and rich colors represent a truly inspired show at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, featuring large format oil paintings by long-time Berkeley artist Barbara Hazard.

In her show "Blossoming of the Heart," Hazard's contemporary paintings reflect blossoms and vines of plants, including the large blossoms of the Angel Trumpet, which has been the focus of Hazard's work over the past 15 years. There will be an opportunity to meet the artist on Wednesday afternoon, April 18, from 3-5 p.m. at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art, 300 Spring St. in downtown Nevada City. The show runs through April 29.

"Barbara's rich palette and expressive design is what originally caught my eye when I first saw her paintings. I knew they would be a great fit in the gallery," said gallery owner/artist LeeAnn Brook. "Her paintings are free-spirited and evocative, pulling the viewer in at each stroke."

Barbara Hazard has been an established artist in the Bay Area for over 40 years and has exhibited her work worldwide. This will be her first time exhibiting in Nevada City.

Hazard first went to Russia in 1983 and has spent an average of two months a year there since then, mostly in Leningrad/St. Petersburg. She came to know the Leningrad independent artists' community in the mid-'80s when, together with Sergei Kovalskii, she curated an exchange of exhibitions between Gallery Route One in Point Reyes, Calif., and The Fellowship for Experimental Fine Arts in Leningrad.

She holds the Russians largely responsible for many of the recent developments in her own work, including her acceptance of darker, richer colors.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art features the on-site studio of Brook, as well as the work of other artists including sculpted wood vessels, hand blown glass, ceramics, textiles and handmade baskets and furniture in a curated setting with Japanese antiques.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, the gallery is located at 300 Spring St. in downtown Nevada City.

For more information visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com/gallery.