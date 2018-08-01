Forging their own path: The Brothers Comatose bring their raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music to the North Star House

TICKETS: $27 members, $30 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office, 998 Plaza Dr., Grass Valley, or by calling 530-274-8384, BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

Bluegrass jammers the Brothers Comatose bring their show to Grass Valley's North Star house for a concert on the lawn on Friday, August 3 as part of The Center for the Arts' OnTheGo series.

The next generation of American songsmiths from Haight-Ashbury, The Brothers Comatose weave storytelling with sharp wit and powerful melody making for unforgettable songs that come to life on stage where deft musicianship whips the crowd into a frenzy.

Whether traveling to gigs on horseback or by tour bus, Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock 'n' roll music. The five-piece string band is anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy live shows reminiscent of stadium rock concerts.

The Brothers Comatose is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), Gio Benedetti (bass, vocals), Philip Brezina (violin) and Ryan Avellone (mandolin). When they're not headlining The Fillmore for a sold-out show or appearing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the band is out on the road performing across America, Canada, Australia and hosting their very own music festival, Comatopia.

Following three critically acclaimed full-length studio albums (Songs From The Stoop, Respect The Van, City Painted Gold), the five-piece string band focused on a series of strategically released songs produced by indie-rock legend John Vanderslice.

The Brothers Comatose have shared the stage with The Devil Makes Three, Yonder Mountain String Band, Lake Street Dive, Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers, Rising Appalachia, Jamestown Revival, Infamous Stringdusters, John C. Reilly, Trampled by Turtles and many more.