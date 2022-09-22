Forejour, a tribute to Foreigner and Journey, to rock The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Forejour, a tribute to rock bands Foreigner and Journey, to the Marisa Funk theater on September 24.

Co-presented by Harkenback Tributes, Forejour (pronounced ‘for-jer’) pays tribute to the music of the two ‘80s mega bands, recreating the soundtrack of a generation with stunning accuracy. Forejour’s multi-media show transports audiences back to the heyday of MTV as the band performs the live soundtrack to cherished videos on screen.

The group’s setlist includes the 20th century’s most down-loaded song, “Don’t Stop Believin”, as well as power ballads such as Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is”, and Journey’s “Faithfully”. Forejour’s unique combination of these two beloved multi-platinum-selling bands keeps audiences on their feet for their entire show. Amid the seemingly endless profusion of “tribute” acts, Forejour is a rarity as a dual tribute. After playing for eight years as Replica: 80s Rock Revisited, the band’s co-founder and bassist Chris Keller said, “We noticed that people responded most to Foreigner and Journey songs, so why not just play all the ones they like?” And so the East Bay band did just that and have built a Forejour following that now sells out shows at performing arts centers, theaters and wineries all over California.

They always finish with “Don’t Stop Believin”, a Journey sing-along that made it to No. 9 in 1991. “It’s a guaranteed standing ovation,” Keller said.

The guys in Forejour don’t try to impersonate Journey and Foreigner physically, yet lead vocalist David Kelleher uncannily evokes the signature vocal sounds of Steve Perry and Lou Gramm. Also in the band are Eric Wood on drums and vocals, Rob Carter on keyboards, and Neal Crouch on guitar.

“We pay tribute not so much to the bands, as to the music,” Chris Keller said. “We don’t try to look like them. We don’t have stage props. It’s about the music. It’s the synergy of great melody against chord structure against lyrics. It has to be performed faithfully.”

Travel back in time to the 80s for this special evening of rock anthems, power ballads and singalongs with Forejour at The Center for the Arts on September 24.

Source: The Center for the Arts

Know & Go WHAT: Forejour — A Tribute to Foreigner and Journey WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, September 24 | Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. TICKETS: $30-37 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/forejour/ or (530) 274-8384