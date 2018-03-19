Forces of Nature workshop at Inner Path in Nevada City

Indra Rinzler, a 35-year Nevada County resident and longtime student of astrology and the enneagram of personality, will lead a workshop on these topics from 7 to 9 p.m. March 30, at Inner Path, 200 Commercial St., Nevada City. There is a $20 charge for the workshop.

Rinzler said astrology and the enneagram offer us maps to help in understanding our self better.

"They are examples of forces of nature, live forces, that through their science base, combined with our own intuition, offers us a path to unlock the doors of deep self-knowledge," he said.

He said enneagram shows the patterning of personality, the personality's "mechanical nature."

"This unique workshop is an introduction to these ancient and sacred modalities designed to help you to wake up to who you really are," Rinzler said.

The two-hour workshop is intended for all levels, from beginner to experienced practitioner.

For more information, call 530-277-0459 or visit http://www.indrarinzler.com.