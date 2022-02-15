For your amusement: Miners Foundry hosts Comedy Night

With the goal of giving the community a reason to laugh, Miners Foundry — along with The BVNKR and Whimsicorp!—will present a series of Comedy Nights, the next taking place Feb. 18 at the Foundry in Nevada City.

“If you want to keep that Valentine’s Day vibe going, bring a date and join us Feb. 18. And if you love-struck out, come alone and share that extra amour with your favorite local comedians,” said Jori Phillips, founder of Whimsicorp!

She continued: “Join us for a whole new lineup of comics this February; our January show sold out fast, so hurry and get your tickets.”

The February performance will feature the talents of Martin McCrory, Tom Wolfe, Jori Phillips and Michaela King. Trevor Wade will serve as host.

The series will continue on with a bevy of talented stand-ups of both local and national origin. For their part, The BVNKR — founded by King and Wade — is Nevada County’s premier stand-up comedy coalition, while Whimsicorp! Is the brainchild of Jori Phillips and is a film and entertainment company, also run locally.

Future Comedy Nights will be held Feb. 18, March 11 and April 15 with a rotating lineup of talent.

The producers and Miners Foundry would like to remind audiences that while the show welcomes all ages, discretion is advised as some material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test is required for entry. Masks are required while not actively eating or drinking.

The following safety protocols are currently in effect for all Miners Foundry presented events that are open to the public and held indoors:

• Proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of the event

• All individuals regardless of vaccination status are required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

