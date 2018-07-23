For women, by women: Radical Love Shift Retreat at Sierraville Hot Springs

SIERRAVILLE — The weekend of Aug. 8-12 will be the eighth year that women gather at Sierraville Hot Springs for the Radical Love Shift Retreat.

Women from all walks of life come together to investigate love/sex/relationship issues; how to practice self-love, relationship-needs not being met, the "should I stay and work on things or should I let go" confusion, being single and scared of never meeting true love, not feeling heard/seen fully by my partner, stuck in painful patterns or happily married and just wanting to improve some things …

Through inquiry based coaching participants learn to dissolve limiting beliefs that cause their relationship struggles; finding a new place of freedom and independence within.

"The Work" of Byron Katie is a profound, yet simple method that uncovers the layers of stressful thoughts and reveals clarity, answers and new ways of being.

In meditation participants learn how to find the source of love within and become the love, kindness and compassion they are looking for. Participants leave with powerful tools to keep finding freedom and peace within.

Sisterhood support, heart sharing, meditation and, of course, a lot of soaking in the healing waters of Sierraville is included.

The retreat is facilitated by Helena Montelius, certified facilitator of The Work of Byron Katie, inquiry coach and meditation teacher. She has been a meditation practitioner/teacher, retreat facilitator for over 30 years and has practiced The Work for 18 years. She is the co-founder of the Nevada City Women's Temple Group, meeting every Monday since 2005.

For more information visit http://www.lookwithininstitute.com.

There are two alternatives: Aug. 8-12 is the Deep Immersion Radical Love Shift and

Aug. 10-12 is the weekend retreat. Child care is available during workshop sessions for a fee for 5+ children.

Source: Look Within Institute.