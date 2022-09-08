For the ‘wee ones:’ KVMR’s Celtic Festival returns in smaller form

KVMR’s Celtic Festival makes its post COVID debut in a modified form this Saturday. “Wee Celtic” takes place from noon to 9 p.m. on September 10 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, with a full day of workshops and entertainment, sure to please lovers of all things Gaelic.

What had become a major fundraiser for the community radio station, was put on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 and is reduced from a full weekend to a one day event, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, said KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot.

“We kept having these outbreaks that were shutting down venues and canceling events so we were just not able to plan it and you also can’t plan a huge, large-scale festival in four months, that’s not doable either,” Lightfoot said. “We knew we wanted to do something, so we focused more on local artists and performers that could come from Northern California or locally to perform and really make it a community event and have it really focused on the community part of Celtic.”

Working with the selection committee, along with festival producer, John Taber, to offer a smaller event focused on young people and families, Lightfoot said the day came together just as she had envisioned.

“We decided that we would make it a smaller event at Pioneer Park and that it would be really focused on offerings for young people for the ‘wee’ Celtic fans, and bring in lots of opportunities for them to play music and make art and participate in all the ways that young people usually do at the festival and have them come for free,” she said.

With that goal in mind, the one-day festival took the play on words of a “wee” or smaller festival and worked to have the focus on children’s activities, great music, and affordability. Children 12 and under are free and tickets for adults are just $25 in advance, making the day more affordable than the traditional weekend long festival.

While Lightfoot was part of the planning committee, she credits the work and talent of Volunteer Coordinator, Marni Marshall with pulling it all together.

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” Lightfoot said. “We have some great artists performing. We have some wonderful opportunities for families and it’s exactly what I envisioned. But in terms of who organized it, it is all Marni. Marni has been the coordinator. Marni is putting it all together. Marni is doing all the hard work to make it all happen.”

Though the festival is just one day, it still comes down to a lot of organizing, Marshall said.

“It has all the same elements,” Marshall said. “You still need all the volunteers, and a number of vendors … all the things that go into coordinating events are multi-faceted and you do need all those things, so even though it’s a one-day event, it’s still a production.”

The day is full of activities for kids and adults, Marshall said. “It’s exciting to think about this condensed version that is going to have all these things for kids, but in a smaller space. So, it will be really sweet and special. I think it will be a very special day.”

Activities include a bubble table, Henna, kids’ games and lots of arts and crafts.

“We do want to emphasize that there are some great kids’ workshops for art and for building a tune,” Marshall said. “We want them to bring their instruments and show up in time to start workshops and take advantage of all those things (beginning at 1 p.m.). There’s going to be dancing with Nicole McKeever School of Irish Dance. Issy Toonisky will be there. He’s a local, well-loved juggler, storyteller, entertainer. I think it will be exciting, so we hope people will come out and take advantage of this beautiful day.”

In addition to workshops for the wee ones, the Northern California Session Players will be gathering to welcome more seasoned players to come and jam.

“That was actually my favorite part of the one Celtic Festival I was able to attend before we were hit with a pandemic,“ Lightfoot said. ”These world-class musicians sit in a circle and jam out in this most incredible way, just something to see if you haven’t experienced it. They really know what they are doing with their instruments, and we have it right here, in our own community, these world class musicians.“

Rod Baggett and Harmony Happens will lead a singing workshop of traditional and contemporary Celtic songs.

Performing on stage will be the Northern California Session Players, followed by Neil Pearlman and Colin Cotter, Eamonn Flynn and Felim Egan and ending with Alasdair Fraser and friends headlining the show, beginning at 7 p.m.

Ultimately, the emphasis of the festival is on the Celtic music.

“Certainly in the tradition of Celtic Music, Alasdair Frasier, who is a local performer, is always a huge hit,” Lightfoot said. “He is a big deal, and he has also been involved with the Celtic Festival from day one. He was at the first Celtic Festival. In a lot of ways, we are going back to our roots because it did start out as a more local event. In a smaller venue — I think it started out in a bar. So, we were trying to recapture that, a little bit.”

Fraser is well known not only for performing, but also for his long tradition of hosting Fiddle Camps in the region. Marshall said those camps have been going on so long that the early students are now accomplished players.

“Many of his students are now fully grown performers of their own and some of them will be appearing here, so it’s a very sweet circle,” Marshall said. “You know, people who went to Fiddle Camp when they were four or five or six and now, they will be performing alongside their beloved Alasdair. He is so beloved in this community. “

Attendees are encouraged to dress in period wardrobe, spend the day and enjoy the much-missed festival. Lightfoot said there will be food and drink and a few surprises as well.

“Plenty of libations for adults, and food and you can bring your own food too, if you want,” she said. “Bring a picnic and yes, please dress up. Where else are you going to wear that outfit?”

For tickets and a full schedule of events go to kvmr.org . To volunteer email volunteer@kvmr.org .

On the Cover KVMR’s “Wee Celtic” Festival makes its’ post COVID debut in a modified form this Saturday from noon until 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, with a full day of workshops and entertainment, sure to please lovers of all things Gaelic. | Marion Charlotte Photography

KNOW & GO WHAT: KVMR’s Celtic Festival — Wee Celtic WHERE: Pioneer Park, Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, September 10, noon – 9 p.m. TICKETS: $25 advance sales/$30 day-of-show; Kids 12 and under free! MORE INFO: kvmr.org

Hollie Grimaldi Flores



“We decided that we would make it a smaller event at Pioneer Park and that it would be really focused on offerings for young people, for the 'wee' Celtic fans..." KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot said.

Marion Charlotte Photography

Activities include a bubble table, Henna, kids’ games and lots of arts and crafts.

Marion Charlotte Photography

Pictured in this 2016 photo are Jerriane VanDijk, Annie Hestbeck and Alasdair Fraser at the Celtic Festival.

Marion Charlotte Photography

FILE — The annual Celtic Festival is an opportunity for folks to dress the part of Celtic royalty, vikings, fauns, and even pirates. This couple dressed to the nines in this 2019 file photo.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com