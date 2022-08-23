‘For the love of dance:’ Gold Country World Dance Showcase comes to Nevada City
Gold Country World Dance Showcase comes to the Nevada Theatre Saturday, Aug. 20. The showcase has been running in Nevada County since 2014, according to a press release.
“Our show is a multi-cultural event featuring professional and amateur performers from all over California and beyond,” the release stated. “We are a not for profit community showcase for the love of dance.”
According to the release, each show presents different dance styles: Middle Eastern Belly Dance, Folkloric, Latin including Spanish Flamenco, Bollywood, Fusion, Theatrical and more.
Advance tickets can be found on Eventbrite: Gold Country World Dance Showcase for $16. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25 in cash.
WHAT: Gold Country World Dance Showcase
WHERE: The Nevada Theatre, 410 Broad St., Nevada City
WHEN: Aug. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Showtime at 7 p.m.
‘Sensation:’ AJ Lee and Blue Summit to play in Auburn
Led by singer, songwriter and mandolinist AJ Lee, bluegrass band AJ Lee and Blue Summit has caused a sensation in the Northern California bluegrass scene and attracted an enthusiastic following since their formation in 2015.
