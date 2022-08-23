‘For the love of dance:’ Gold Country World Dance Showcase comes to Nevada City

Gold Country World Dance Showcase comes to the Nevada Theatre Saturday, Aug. 20. The showcase has been running in Nevada County since 2014, according to a press release.

“Our show is a multi-cultural event featuring professional and amateur performers from all over California and beyond,” the release stated. “We are a not for profit community showcase for the love of dance.”

According to the release, each show presents different dance styles: Middle Eastern Belly Dance, Folkloric, Latin including Spanish Flamenco, Bollywood, Fusion, Theatrical and more.

Advance tickets can be found on Eventbrite: Gold Country World Dance Showcase for $16. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25 in cash.