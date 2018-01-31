‘For the Love of Children’ concert at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley

Three prestigious musicians will wed their talents "For Love of Children" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at St. Joseph's Cultural Center, located at 410 Church Street, in Grass Valley.

"For Love of Children" will benefit the global nonprofit Full-Circle Learning. The doors will open 30 minutes in advance, with a suggested donation of $10-$100. Light refreshments will be served.

The concert will feature renowned cellist Alexandra Roedder, jaw-dropping countertenor Peter Terry, and internationally acclaimed pianist Nancy Lee Harper, who will dedicate this concert to her late father, Dr. Lee.

The renowned artists

Cello: Alexadra Roedder

Cellist and musicologist Dr. Alexandra Roedder teaches and plays extensively throughout Northern California. She infuses her entertaining performance with tidbits from her education at Berkeley, the Royal Conservatory of the Hague, and UCLA.

Roedder currently is principal cellist in the Auburn and Folsom Lake Symphonies, and solos with Sacramento Baroque Soloists. She is a founding member of the American River Chamber Players, Tonic/Dominant with Nancy Lee Harper, and the Baroque group La Muse Amusee.

Her 2016 project "Celloganza" brought together 16 cellists to perform to packed crowds. She also performs with InConcert Sierra, Baroque & Beyond, Music in the Mountains, the Stockton Symphony, Sierra Stages, Camerata California, and many others. She enjoys teaching private students of all levels and ages.

Voice: Peter Terry

Heads turn when Peter Terry, a countertenor, opens his mouth to sing. His unique voice spans four octaves. He has performed as a soloist with opera companies, orchestras and choirs in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Iceland, Germany, France, and the island of Cyprus, and across Israel.

Terry soloed at Weill Auditorium in New York's Carnegie Hall; in the London Bach Festival and at the Kourion Theater in Limassol; at the Langholtzkirkju in Reykjavik; at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn; at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis; at the Seattle Chamber Orchestra; and at Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego. He has also sung against the backdrop of eight prestigious orchestras and many instrumental and choral ensembles across Israel.

Piano: Nancy Lee Harper

Pianist Dr. Nancy Lee Harper has performed in 29 countries on four continents, where critics acclaimed her as an "extraordinarily multi-talented American musician and scholar." Audiences in venues as prestigious as Juilliard, Eastman, Trinity, Liszt University, China Conservatory have enjoyed her work, but CDs also bring her into the living room as a familiar friend.

Harper has premiered Portuguese works and authored many scientific books and articles about Iberian music. Her research has been translated into six languages in the areas of Ibero-Latin American music, Music-Medicine, Music Pedagogy, and Bahá'í academics. S

he serves as co-editor of Piano Journal (London) and as an advisory board member for scientific journals in Brazil and Portugal.